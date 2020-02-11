Painting the world in their colours

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: An ice cream cone in a background of thick olive green strokes, a vibrant tree in red and emerald green and colourful palm imprints are some of the paintings adoring the pages of the 2020 desktop calendar brought out by Government High School for Blind, Olassa in Kottayam. Each of the painting in the calendar has been done by the partially and fully blind students of the school during drawing sessions held as part of ‘Make A Wish’ project, spearheaded by the school PTA, local NGOs and alumni of the school.

“The drawing sessions were started as part of activities to raise the morale of the students. We wanted to give them the confidence that they too could indulge in activities just like other children,” says Ananthu Vasudev, co-ordinator of Make A Wish. Paintings by the students over the years were curated for the calendar. Students of classes one to 10 have contributed.

Anilamol K A, a class 7 student of the school whose painting has made it to the calendar is overjoyed. “Never in my dreams did I imagine something like this happening. It was my first time painting too. I decided to go for a palm imprint painting,” she says. For the school anniversary celebrations, she translated a short story by Sippy Pallipuram to braille and contributed it to the school library. During the drawing session each student is accompanied by a volunteer. They either request for specific colours to be added to their finger and then go on to make the painting or ask for help to draw figures of animals, vehicles etc.

“We started the activity in 2016. Around the same time the local authorities and the school pitched in to build a house for one of the economically backward student of the school. To raise contributions from the students, the idea of selling their paintings was brought up,” says Ananthu. The paintings were put up for sale on social media. Each fetched anywhere between `100 and `10,000. A total of `1.5 lakh was raised for the house construction.

“These interactive programmes make them happy. They enjoy the sense of acceptance from the mainstream society. Being able to help others through their works is building their confidence,” says Kurien E J, the headmaster.All proceeds from the sale of the calendars go to the PTA account of school, which are priced at `550. Around 250 calenders have been sold in India, while 500 were ordered by a group of Malayalees in Chicago.

The only government high school for blind in the state, activities such as sports, vocal and instrumental music classes are regularly arranged here. The school also has computer labs enabled with software designed for the blind. Contact 9947790008 or ananthu@live.in for placing orders.