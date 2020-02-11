Home Cities Kochi

Press the 'Red Button’ for fear-free Kochi

50 Red Button Public Robotic Protection Spectrum machines will be set up in the district

Published: 11th February 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By  Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Aiming to make cities and towns fear-free zones, Red Button Public Robotic Protection Spectrum machines will be installed at all major spots in the city. The Spectrum, a machine which alerts Police officials by sending a distress signal, helps women and children who find themselves in dire situations.
The equipment will be set up as part of the corporate social responsibility (CSR) of various companies through the Kerala Startup Mission. 

Pressing the red button in the machine will send a signal to the Police Control Room, allowing the officials to communicate via voice and video calls with the person seeking help. The machine has a 360-degree visual scan camera and has 24*7 night vision recording. The pilot project of Red Button Public Robotic Protection Spectrum, launched in Thiruvananthapuram in association with the police department, turned out to be a success, attracting the attention of corporates looking to take up CSR initiatives.

“The CSR funds will be channelled through Kerala Startup Mission. Ours is the first startup to be selected under this scheme. The aim is to channel funds  for startup-accredited product, service and technology to ensure public safety,” said Binoy John Parackal, director, RButton Technologies and Solutions.

“For the past four years, we have been carrying out research and analysing the functioning and viability of the initiative. We found that the machines, installed with the approval and sanction of the police department, were useful. Hence, we decided to expand the project to other districts,” he said.  According to him, the company has already talked to the district police chiefs and spots have been identified in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram, Ponnani and Thrissur. 

“Though some machines have already been installed in Thiruvananthapuram, the official inauguration will be held very soon. We have come to an understanding with the district authorities to set up around 50 machines in Ernakulam, 15 in Ponnani, 15 in Wayanad and 30 in Thrissur,” said Binoy. 

The first CSR cheque the company received in this regard is from Pavizham. “The company handed over a cheque for Rs 9.4 lakh at the ‘Seeding Kerala’ summit recently. The amount will be used to set up two machines one each in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur,” he said.“One important point to be noted is that the CSR funds channelled through KSUM have 100 per cent tax exemption. It is actually a win-win for not only the corporate but also the startup and the society in general,” he said. 

According to him, the company has already discussed setting up these machines in other South Indian states. “We are also in talks with the residential associations, schools and colleges, with respect to setting up the machines in their compounds,” he added.

