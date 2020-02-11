Home Cities Kochi

Three ‘She Lodges’ to come up in Ernakulam

While District Kudumbashree Mission has identified Vyttila and Kalamassery for the three lodges where women will get safe stay, the already existing one at Koothattukulam will be given a makeover

Published: 11th February 2020 06:48 AM

Illus  Express

By  Meera Suresh
Express News Service

KOCHI: Soon, woman travellers coming to Ernakulam will not have to worry about safe accommodation facilities with the District Kudumbashree Mission identifying four locations to set up ‘She Lodges’. Barely days after Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac announced the setting up of ‘She Lodges’ in all major cities, the District Kudumbashree Mission has set the ball rolling and is awaiting guidelines from the government. While one will be located at Vyttila, two facilities will come up at Kalamassery. An existing lodge at Koothattukulam will also be scaled up.

“We have zeroed in on the location at Vyttila and along the Lulu Mall- Kalamassery stretch. The State Kudumbashree Mission meeting will be convened soon. Post that, the guidelines will be formulated. Funding and other provisions will be decided only after that,” said Ragesh K R, assistant district mission coordinator, Kudumbashree.

He added the facility will ensure a round-the-clock safe stay for solo woman travellers. “There will also be food and a nominal fee will be charged from them,” said Ragesh. While the lodges at Vyttila and Kalamassery, situated at the heart of the city, are expected to benefit hundreds who come to Kochi for employment and other needs, the one at Koothattukulam, in the suburbs, has been operational for the last few months.

“To even our surprise, there are many takers for the lodge at Koothattukulam, one reason why we decided to scale it up,” the official said. The district authorities have also held discussions with interested parties and expect to open the facilities this year itself. “Only women who are members of Kudumbashree can run these lodges. We had many applications of which a few were selected. We have identified the target customers too,” he added. 

At present, Kudumbashree successfully runs a ‘She Lodge’ in Thrissur, which was opened in 2018. Though similar facilities exist in Malappuram and Kozhikode, they were run by private parties and the one in Thrissur was the first endeavour to be operated by the self-help group. 

Other projects 
Though a ‘She Lodge’ project was proposed to come up at Kakkanad in 2018, the project is yet to materialise. The Kerala State Women Development Corporation was entrusted with the task. Another facility too is under way at Libra Hotel in Kochi. According to Gracy Babu, councillor, the plan is to finish the work this year. “The work is going on. It has been delayed for some time. But we have earmarked additional funds for the same and the operation will begin this week,” she said.

TAGS
She Lodges Ernakulam woman travellers
