Cabbies wary of trips to airport, hospital; don’t panic, say officials

KOCHI: While the state government and health officials have been working hard for the past two weeks to bring the novel coronavirus (nCoV) scare under control, fear of the virus has gripped many people.

Taxi drivers are among the worried lot, especially when they take passengers to and from airports or hospitals. “Most cab drivers are reluctant to pick up passengers who ask to go to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital. When I got such a trip recently, I opted to wear a mask before picking up my passengers. There is fear among drivers of contracting the virus, particularly when they pick up passengers from the Kochi airport,” said Suresh V, a cab driver.

He said there was a notable decrease in the number of online taxi drivers plying to and from the airport as many of them had reduced their trips in view of the virus scare.However, Health department officials said the situation was under control,

“There is no need to panic. We are equipped to handle any situation and are ensuring that people under home quarantine are following instructions. We are closely monitoring the three patients in whom the infection was confirmed. Our only advice is that people be vigilant,” said Additional District Medical Officer Dr S Sreedevi.

The health department had earlier advised cab drivers to wear masks while driving. “We get direct bookings from the airport and have been directed by our agency to be cautious. I wear a mask and use hand sanitisers after every trip now,” said Saji Kumar, an airport cab driver.

Seven more put in home quarantine

Kochi: Seven persons who reached here from Novel coronavirus-affected countries, were placed under home quarantine on Tuesday, while eight persons were removed from the home observation list after the 28-day incubation period ended. At present, 332 persons are currently under home quarantine in the district. No persons are under observation in any of the district’s hospitals, including the Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. On Tuesday, around 50 calls were received at the coronavirus control room set up by the district administration at Kakkanad. While the threat of the virus has subsided, officials of the district health department, Cochin Port and Kochi airport have strengthened surveillance activities. Classes and training sessions were conducted among employees of government and private hospitals.