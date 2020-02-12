Home Cities Kochi

Dangling cables pose a threat to pedestrians

According to Joseph Alex, councillor of Mamangalam, notices have been issued to service providers.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pedestrians who use the 200-metres stretch of footpath at S N Junction in Palarivattom are putting their lives at risk, for the low-hanging cables are turning into a death trap. The dangling cables belong to various private service providers.

One of the poles, weighed down by numerous cables, is now leaning on to the road, posing a threat to motorists. According to the shopkeepers, people resort to cutting the low-hanging cables and twisting them into the bunch, leaving behind stray ends that could easily poke pedestrians in eyes.    

“Some days we come here to find the cables have slid lower to the ground. We then have to make arrangements to make the area navigable. Several complaints to authorities have yielded no results,” says Ajayan, a shopkeeper.

According to Joseph Alex, councillor of Mamangalam, notices have been issued to service providers. “‘We regularly issue notices regarding the cables to around a dozen operators in the area. In other places, the issue is promptly handled by getting people to tie the cables higher or cut them off. In the SN Junction area, the cables are undisturbed since there are a few establishments whose works depend on these cables,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp