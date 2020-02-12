Dangling cables pose a threat to pedestrians

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Pedestrians who use the 200-metres stretch of footpath at S N Junction in Palarivattom are putting their lives at risk, for the low-hanging cables are turning into a death trap. The dangling cables belong to various private service providers.

One of the poles, weighed down by numerous cables, is now leaning on to the road, posing a threat to motorists. According to the shopkeepers, people resort to cutting the low-hanging cables and twisting them into the bunch, leaving behind stray ends that could easily poke pedestrians in eyes.

“Some days we come here to find the cables have slid lower to the ground. We then have to make arrangements to make the area navigable. Several complaints to authorities have yielded no results,” says Ajayan, a shopkeeper.

According to Joseph Alex, councillor of Mamangalam, notices have been issued to service providers. “‘We regularly issue notices regarding the cables to around a dozen operators in the area. In other places, the issue is promptly handled by getting people to tie the cables higher or cut them off. In the SN Junction area, the cables are undisturbed since there are a few establishments whose works depend on these cables,” he said.