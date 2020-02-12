Fresh air a distant memory for Link Valley colony residents

Kiran Narayanan By

KOCHI: Foul smell from nearby drains greets city resident Josephenna Devassy, 78, every morning. In fact, she has been craving for the fresh morning air since 2016.Surprisingly, her house isn’t located along the slushy canals of Kochi. Rather, the ailing septuagenarian is one of the residents living at Link Valley colony located a stone’s throw from Infopark at Kakkanad, the heart of the city.

Not just her, the 40-odd families living in the colony have been suffering immensely due to the outflow of waste from the labour camp of Prestige Hillside Gateway, a multi-crore apartment project coming up on a 13-acre plot in the area. The residents said their troubles began when the construction of the building started in 2016.

“We have been facing several health issues due to the flow of waste water, soil and faeces from the labour camp into the drain which passes through our area. The lush green locality has also undergone drastic changes due to such constructions. Some of the residents have shifted to other locations since,” alleged Binod Hariharan, general secretary, Link Valley Residents Association.

The construction of the apartment building, housing more than 600 flats, was stopped earlier after the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) issued a stop memo. The Thrikkakara municipality had also issued a stop memo to the builders following a complaint by Link Valley residents, alleging that the project was causing them severe health problems.

So far, over 40 people had been diagnosed with dengue in the area owing to the accumulation of waste water, alleged M D J Brinner, another resident. “We are helpless. My son Deo Davis has been suffering from dengue for the past few weeks and missed important exams. Earlier, my neighbours were hospitalised. They are still suffering from severe itching and respiratory issues,” he alleged.

A health department official said many residents came down with dengue last December due to the untidy condition in the area. “Several migrant workers working at the site were also diagnosed with dengue. A few severe cases were admitted to hospitals,” said the official.

Prestige denies allegations

Officials of the Prestige Hillside Gateway project refuted the residents’ allegations and said they had spent lakhs of rupees on cleaning the drains. They also said the sewage treatment plant (STP) set up at the site was also functioning properly. “We are regularly cleaning the sludge that falls into the drains. We have also cleaned every nearby drain during the past two years. The waste water is coming from other nearby properties. The waste water flowing from the labour camp of Capacite Infra Projects, the sub-contractor of the apartment project, is being treated using a soak pit,” said Thankachan Thomas V, senior vice-president, Prestige, Kerala. He said several measures were taken up to clear blocks in the drains considering the dengue outbreak in the area. “The company is known for the maintenance of areas surrounding all our projects. We will clean up the drains in the coming days and expect the support of Link Valley residents in our endeavour,” he said.