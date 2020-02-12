Of bygone times and chance encounters

Home Cities Kochi

Sudharshan Narayanan’s short film Poppy is about the unlikely bond between a septuagenarian and a 10-year-old

By Deena Theresa
KOCHI: What happens when a stern, lonely lady in her 70s meets an introvert 10-year-old with a speech disorder? Unlike the conception opposites attract, Poppy, the septuagenarian and the school-going Aditi couldn’t be more similar. Seeking companionship, the two find solace in each other’s presence, confiding their dreams and hopes. Directed by Sudharshan Narayanan, the short film ‘Poppy’ was released recently to rave reviews. Starring bharatnatyam dancer and actress Leela Samson as the titular character and Nakshatra Indrajith as Aditi, the short film is raw and pensive, with occasional bursts of joy.

“It all commenced two years ago when the executive producer Chandrika Chandran met for writing sessions in a cafe. One of her cousins, Aishwarya, joined us and narrated the script to Chandrika. It revolved around a lonely, old lady and a kid who just moved to the neighbourhood. The story was set in the city, a modern scenario where there was no space for the elderly but I could only picture the same in a village,” says Sudharshan, who grew up in Alathur, Palakkad. He immediately wrote the screenplay, set in the lanes of Alathur. “I lived with my grandparents for 13 years; It’s extremely important to have them around during a child’s upbringing. I couldn’t profess my love for them before they passed away. It is a way of expressing words unsaid to my grandparents. This was my initial thought process before solidifying the concept into a film,” he continues.

The film opens with a dream sequence in sepia tones. The incomplete dream cuts to Poppy awakening and she settles into her daily routine. Aditi, the new kid on the block, befriends her one day after school. What follows are a few heartwarming moments when Poppy tells her about guavas that are ‘special’ when bitten by squirrels, Poppy’s recurring incomplete dreams wherein she yearns to talk to a man she meets in her library and Aditi’s little tales from school. Poppy encourages Aditi to look past her stuttering disorder and enrol in the school choir. However, just when Poppy and Aditi’s camaraderie becomes deeper, fate chooses to turn its tables.

“I knew that I wanted Leela ma’am for the role. As for Nakshatra, I chanced upon a poster of the movie ‘Tiyaan’, wherein she played a small part. The poster showed her in a school uniform and I saw my character in that image. After a few readings, I knew she would nail the part,” says Sudharshan.
The film comprises several repetitive shots and is shrouded in overcast tones. On this, the director says: “Negative tones are aplenty, which was a conscious decision. And the repetitive shots are a testimony to the mundanity of life in the countryside,” he adds.

Vishnu Dev captured the frames of ‘Poppy’ while Govind Vasantha added the melancholic tunes. Aishwarya Raajkumar penned the story and Athul Vijay edited the short film. ‘Poppy’ is available on YouTube.

Comments

