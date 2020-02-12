Home Cities Kochi

Railways rents out display space at Ernakulam Junction station

The Southern Railway is on the roll and is coming up with new initiatives to increase its non-fare revenue.

Published: 12th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Hyundai showcases its car at the new display space created on platform number one of Ernakulam Junction railway station

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Southern Railway is on the roll and is coming up with new initiatives to increase its non-fare revenue. After the Thiruvananthapuram division’s decision to rent out heritage railway stations for the conduct of events like destination weddings, theme-based conferences and other cultural activities, a new initiative to rent out platform space was launched on Tuesday. This is a first-of-its-kind initiative under the division.

According to Nithin Nobert, Ernakulam area manager, this is the first time such a display space has been arranged for products on a railway platform.

“Any product can be put on display at the space,” he said. Since railway stations are places which see the convergence of passengers from all over the country, it is the right place to advertise a product through the live display, he added. “The space on the platform is available for a stipulated amount as rent. It is Rs 12,000 for four-wheelers and Rs 7,000 for two-wheelers for a day. However, it is not as if only vehicles can be displayed. The facility is available for the display of other products too,” said Nithin.  According to him, as of now, only one company has approached them.

“We expect more companies to make use of the facility which will be made available at all major railway stations under the division,” said Nithin.

The Railways has been experimenting with various initiatives for the past two years to increase its non-fare revenue. With Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal claiming the Railways is functioning at a loss of Rs 55,000 crore, newer ways are being looked into for increase the revenue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar.
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Shaheen Bagh effect? AAP’s Amanatullah Khan wins in Okhla constituency
Gallery
Rohini constituency sitting MLA and Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta (C) defeated AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala by a margin of 12,648 votes. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi polls: From Vijender Gupta to OP Sharma, meet the 8 BJP candidates who withstood the AAP sweep
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp