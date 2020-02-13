Home Cities Kochi

A carbon-conscious home

Architect Ashams Ravi’s residence has been made using locally available and recycled construction materials

Published: 13th February 2020 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking a break from the conventional construction materials used for residences, architect Ashams Ravi’s contemporary and budget-friendly house made using eco-friendly and recycled materials is a class apart.

The house christened ‘ The Canaan’ is located at Powdikonam, near Kazhakoottam. Ashams designed the house and supervised its construction as well. Inspired by the Laurie Baker school of architecture, locally available materials such as bricks and mud have been used in this house, which connects with nature.

Ashams, who is a site architect at Centre of Science and Technology for Rural development (COSTFORD), used his expertise to finish the construction of the house in four- and-a-half months. Most of the materials were procured from demolished houses in and around the city.

The two-storey house situated on an inclined land was constructed by retaining all the trees present there, including a grand mahagony. “ There is a public and private zone in the house. These areas are interconnected, to make an integrated cohesive space,”says Ashams.

The foundation of the house has been made using dry rubble (broken stone of irregular sizes). The walls have been left unplastered. Designed to ensure cool interiors, the brick walls have been laid in the rat trap bond model.

The entrance to the house is through a spacious sit-out. The living room connects to a prayer area with a gothic arching roof. A cross in the prayer room has been made using discarded beer bottles. An extensive dining space with an open kitchen and work-area is a continuation of the living room. The work-area doubles as a verandah. The ground floor also has two bedrooms with attached bathrooms.

The first floor has two bedrooms with attached bathrooms, an open terrace, a library and courtyard. Roofing has been done using wood and terracotta tiles. Bamboo and mud have been used in certain portions of the roof.

As you take the stairs to reach the first floor, there is a window made using a horse wheel. Windows and doors too have been procured from demolished buildings. Even the handrails have been made using bike chains. There are also lampshades made using broken glass bottles.These features add to the character and beauty of the house.

“The construction industry contributes to 40 per cent of the carbon emission.  Therefore, I decided to use local materials such as wood, mud, brick, bamboo and other recycled materials to build this house ,”adds Ashams.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp