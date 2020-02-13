Home Cities Kochi

Footballer Nimshad writes a piece of history for Eloor

The youngster was playing for Ernakulam-based football team Golden Threads FC when he was spotted by Gokulam.

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: The FACT Township at Eloor has been a hotbed for sports activities for the past many decades. It is home to multiple football grounds, basketball and volleyball courts and other facilities that acts as a nursery for nurturing talent.

One such player to emerge out of this township is Nimshad Roshan who created history recently by becoming the first player from Eloor to earn a professional contract with I-League club Gokulam Kerala FC.

Footballers from the region have played at the district level and for the likes of Kerala Blasters and Gokulam FC at the junior level, but it’s for the first time that a player has been signed by a big club for its senior team.

Nimshad is a product of the FF Academy which operates at the FACT football ground and the 22-year-old’s accomplishment can be a watershed moment for aspiring footballers from the region.

“I think the earlier generations didn’t have as many opportunities as we now have. More clubs are there now and the chance of turning pro is a lot higher. I’m glad that I’m the first but I certainly won’t be the last. There is no shortage of talent here. Kids from our region and the FF Academy are attracting the attention of clubs,” said Nimshad.

After his transfer, the forward has quickly been fast-tracked into the first team and even featured against Luca SC in the Kerala Premier League.

“Now my goal is to make this opportunity count and go further in my career. I want to play in the I-League and top-level football. It’s all about working hard. Being in a professional set-up is a whole new experience,” said Nimshad.

Walter Antony, who coached Nimshad during his formative years feels that Nimshad can set an example for others.

“He is a talented player who can play as a striker and a midfielder. It’s a matter of great pride to see someone from Eloor doing so well. I’m sure that more youngsters will now start following in the footsteps of Nimshad,” said Antony.

