Home Cities Kochi

For Gauri, with love

During college, she was influenced by Gandhian ideas. She was also inspired by our father, who is also a journalist.

Published: 13th February 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kavitha Lankesh

By Arya R Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: Another year, another missed birthday. Had she been alive, Gauri Lankesh would have turned 62 a week back, on January 29. May be all it took was a bullet to kill her two and a half years ago, but her ideas were kept alive, thanks to those who loved this brave journalist. On top of that list is her sister and filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh.

On February 5, the birth anniversary of legendary musician Bob Marley, Kavitha was in Fort Kochi, inaugurating ‘Bom Bolo Bob Marley’, organised by People’s Political Platform. “Death is not the end for a writer. Gauri’s ideas ignite the minds with liberty, equality and uninhibited love and encourage us to hold truth tightly. She tackled difficult situations like Hindu nationalism, caste and corruption,” she said. City express was in conversation with her about the memories of the tragedy and the country’s political setup.

If Gauri Lankesh was alive today, how would she react to the present political situation in India?
She was the kind of person who refused to get an Aadhar card. If she was alive, she would have been at the forefront, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. She would have opposed CAA and probably be behind the bars for sedition or in the detention camp or shot over and over. She always stood for the minorities, women and the law.

What do you suspect about her murder? Do you think she will get justice?
People behind the murder are still roaming free. We still can’t raise our voice. We were denied permission for an event in Bengaluru last month marking Gauri’s birth anniversary. That is the situation now. The voices are restricting and the platforms are getting smaller. At least they can conduct a debate to understand people’s needs and responses to each issue.

Can you share the memories about your childhood and Gauri’s journey to become an inspiration?
Gauri did not express any interest in journalism until her college days. During college, she was influenced by Gandhian ideas. She was also inspired by our father, who is also a journalist. In 2002, she started a rebellion against various issues that denied justice to the people. Even in Kerala, I was called twice to attend the events that are part of initiatives started by Gauri when she was alive. I am very proud of her and I always stand for her ideas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp