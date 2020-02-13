For Gauri, with love

Arya R Nair By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Another year, another missed birthday. Had she been alive, Gauri Lankesh would have turned 62 a week back, on January 29. May be all it took was a bullet to kill her two and a half years ago, but her ideas were kept alive, thanks to those who loved this brave journalist. On top of that list is her sister and filmmaker Kavitha Lankesh.

On February 5, the birth anniversary of legendary musician Bob Marley, Kavitha was in Fort Kochi, inaugurating ‘Bom Bolo Bob Marley’, organised by People’s Political Platform. “Death is not the end for a writer. Gauri’s ideas ignite the minds with liberty, equality and uninhibited love and encourage us to hold truth tightly. She tackled difficult situations like Hindu nationalism, caste and corruption,” she said. City express was in conversation with her about the memories of the tragedy and the country’s political setup.

If Gauri Lankesh was alive today, how would she react to the present political situation in India?

She was the kind of person who refused to get an Aadhar card. If she was alive, she would have been at the forefront, protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act. She would have opposed CAA and probably be behind the bars for sedition or in the detention camp or shot over and over. She always stood for the minorities, women and the law.

What do you suspect about her murder? Do you think she will get justice?

People behind the murder are still roaming free. We still can’t raise our voice. We were denied permission for an event in Bengaluru last month marking Gauri’s birth anniversary. That is the situation now. The voices are restricting and the platforms are getting smaller. At least they can conduct a debate to understand people’s needs and responses to each issue.

Can you share the memories about your childhood and Gauri’s journey to become an inspiration?

Gauri did not express any interest in journalism until her college days. During college, she was influenced by Gandhian ideas. She was also inspired by our father, who is also a journalist. In 2002, she started a rebellion against various issues that denied justice to the people. Even in Kerala, I was called twice to attend the events that are part of initiatives started by Gauri when she was alive. I am very proud of her and I always stand for her ideas.