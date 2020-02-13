Ignoring directives: Strict action likely against Maradu municipality

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala monitoring agency of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended stringent action against Maradu municipality for not adhering to its directives related to waste segregation and removal at the sites of demolished highrises.

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) submitted the recommendation to the NGT southern bench on Wednesday based on the report by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

During its January 16 visit to the area, the SLMC had directed the municipality to use water sprinklers, install CCTV cameras and appoint an officer for monitoring the waste segregation work at the sites.

“Since the municipality has not followed half of the SLMC’s directions, we have no other option but to recommend stringent action against it,” SLMC chairman Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai told TNIE.

The report has pointed out that non-adherence to the orders will affect the peaceful life of nearby residents and threaten preservation of the environment, he said.

Leak in roof of nearby house

A month after the demolition, nearby homes continue to remain in a pitiable condition. As the houses are yet to be repaired, the residents, based on a directive from municipality officials, started pouring water on their rooftops to check the damage to the structure.

On Wednesday, Sugunandan N G, one of the residents near Alfa Serene, found that water had started leaking from the roof. “It is only going to get severe. Though the councillors visited my home and confirmed the leak, no assurances have been given,” he said.

Vijay Steels and Explosives, firm which handled the demolition of Alfa Serene twin towers, is yet to receive the list of damaged homes in the neighbourhood. “The municipality officials are yet to inform us about any repair work. We have no qualms about executing the work. It is just that they haven’t given us the list of houses which suffered damage during the demolition,” said Siddique, a representative of the firm.

40% debris removed

Almost 40 per cent of the concrete debris from all five apartment towers at Maradu has been shifted so far. The waste has been taken to Vengola (Perumbavoor), Malikampeedika (Paravur) and Pallippuram (Alappuzha). Besides, around 50 loads of debris are being taken to crushers at Pattimattom, Pookattupadi and Mulanthuruthy. “Over 200 loads of debris are being removed regularly. We are procuring the processed debris from crushers to make concrete bricks. Rubble Master, the machine which will convert the debris into M-sand, will reach Kumabalam yard by March-end,” said Achyuth Joseph, partner, Prompt Enterprises, the firm tasked with removing the debris.