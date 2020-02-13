Home Cities Kochi

Ignoring directives: Strict action likely against Maradu municipality

Vijay Steels and Explosives, firm which handled the demolition of Alfa Serene twin towers, is yet to receive the list of damaged homes in the neighbourhood.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

The segregation of iron rods from the concrete debris of the highrises at Maradu that were demolished a month ago in January has picked up pace. Currently, the workers are separating the rods on the basis of their thickness | Albin Mathew

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala monitoring agency of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has recommended stringent action against Maradu municipality for not adhering to its directives related to waste segregation and removal at the sites of demolished highrises.

The State Level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) submitted the recommendation to the NGT southern bench on Wednesday based on the report by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).
During its January 16 visit to the area, the SLMC had directed the municipality to use water sprinklers, install CCTV cameras and appoint an officer for monitoring the waste segregation work at the sites.
“Since the municipality has not followed half of the SLMC’s directions, we have no other option but to recommend stringent action against it,” SLMC chairman Justice A V Ramakrishna Pillai told TNIE.
The report has pointed out that non-adherence to the orders will affect the peaceful life of nearby residents and threaten preservation of the environment, he said.

Leak in roof of nearby house
A month after the demolition, nearby homes continue to remain in a pitiable condition. As the houses are yet to be repaired, the residents, based on a directive from municipality officials, started pouring water on their rooftops to check the damage to the structure.

On Wednesday, Sugunandan N G, one of the residents near Alfa Serene, found that water had started leaking from the roof. “It is only going to get severe. Though the councillors visited my home and confirmed the leak, no assurances have been given,” he said.

Vijay Steels and Explosives, firm which handled the demolition of Alfa Serene twin towers, is yet to receive the list of damaged homes in the neighbourhood. “The municipality officials are yet to inform us about any repair work. We have no qualms about executing the work. It is just that they haven’t given us the list of houses which suffered damage during the demolition,” said Siddique, a representative of the firm.

40% debris removed
Almost 40 per cent of the concrete debris from all five apartment towers at Maradu has been shifted so far. The waste has been taken to Vengola (Perumbavoor), Malikampeedika (Paravur) and Pallippuram (Alappuzha). Besides, around 50 loads of debris are being taken to crushers at Pattimattom, Pookattupadi and Mulanthuruthy. “Over 200 loads of debris are being removed regularly. We are procuring the processed debris from crushers to make concrete bricks. Rubble Master, the machine which will convert the debris into M-sand, will reach Kumabalam yard by March-end,” said Achyuth Joseph, partner, Prompt Enterprises, the firm tasked with removing the debris.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp