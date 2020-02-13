Home Cities Kochi

Jail food lovers in Kochi miss their combos with Zomato’s Uber Eats takeover

After the takeover, the online sale of food products including famous ‘chapatti and chicken curry’ combo has been stopped since February 5.

Published: 13th February 2020 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

The food outlet outside Kakkanad district jail.

The food outlet outside Kakkanad district jail.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Mobile food delivery app Zomato’s recent takeover of Uber Eats has sprung a surprise on foodies. It hasn’t been an easy development to swallow for the lovers of food products cooked by inmates of Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad as its online sale has been stalled for the past one week.

After the takeover, the online sale of food products including famous ‘chapatti and chicken curry’ combo has been stopped since February 5. The authorities are looking to restore the online sale as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Zomato acquires UberEats India for nearly Rs 2,500 crore in all-stock deal

“Though Zomato took over the Uber Eats operations in India last month, the online delivery of jail food products from Kakkanad district jail continued till the first week of this month. However, due to technical issues, the online sale has been stopped and Zomato representatives have promised to start taking delivery of jail food from February 15,” a district jail official said.

The online sale of food from the district jail through Uber Eats commenced in August 2019 and it became an instant hit due to its quality and cheap prices. Apart from online, the food products are sold through outlets outside the jail premises in Kakkanad.

ALSO READ: Zomato’s big move surprises foodies

“The production has been reduced after the online sale stopped. Once it resumes, we can increase the production as supplied through Uber Eats. In other jails in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, the food products are sold through Swiggy,” an official said.

Price rise

Recently, the Prison Department decided to increase the prices of food products sold from jails due to an increase in the production cost. However, the impact was limited as jail food products are still cheaper than food available at hotels. 

ALSO READ: Zomato-Uber Eats deal sets up a duopoly

The price of five chappatis plus a chicken curry has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 35 and that of five chappatis and a vegetable curry from Rs 20 to Rs 25.

Petrol pump

The department is also looking to start a petrol station run by jail inmates close to the district jail compound. Discussion in this regard was held with a petroleum company. The agreement is likely to be signed soon.

Textile production

The production of dresses for infants started on Monday. The dresses will be tailored by woman prisoners.
Five sewing machines were provided by a charitable organisation. Dresses for infants with prices ranging from `200 to `700 will be available at the jail outlet.

New baking unit

The Kakkanad district jail is all set to get a new baking unit where bakery items will be produced. A fund was recently approved by the Prison Department. The jail authorities expect to open the baking unit in the next couple of months. The bakery products will be sold through its outlet outside the jail compound.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber Eats Zomato Jail food Ernakulam District Jail Kakkanad Jail
India Matters
The delegation will meet fruit growers in North Kashmir before reaching Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Batch of 25 envoys reaches Kashmir to witness ground situation
India has produced some of the greatest batsmen to have step foot on the cricket pitch, now let us take a look at the top 13 run-getters for the 'Men in Blue' in ODIs.
Check out the all-time top 13 run-getters for India in ODIs
Porunnan Rajan, wife Rajani, son Ragil and daughter Akshara. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who bought lottery ticket on way to bank for 4th loan, now Rs 12 crore richer
Fr S V Mathew Thuvayoor and other church officials accompany the bride and groom to the reception at the St Mary’s Orthodox Church hall in Adoor on Monday| Express
Kerala church organises wedding of Hindu cancer-stricken worker’s daughter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Arvind's Angels: Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp