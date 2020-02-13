Jail food lovers in Kochi miss their combos with Zomato’s Uber Eats takeover

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Mobile food delivery app Zomato’s recent takeover of Uber Eats has sprung a surprise on foodies. It hasn’t been an easy development to swallow for the lovers of food products cooked by inmates of Ernakulam District Jail in Kakkanad as its online sale has been stalled for the past one week.

After the takeover, the online sale of food products including famous ‘chapatti and chicken curry’ combo has been stopped since February 5. The authorities are looking to restore the online sale as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Zomato acquires UberEats India for nearly Rs 2,500 crore in all-stock deal

“Though Zomato took over the Uber Eats operations in India last month, the online delivery of jail food products from Kakkanad district jail continued till the first week of this month. However, due to technical issues, the online sale has been stopped and Zomato representatives have promised to start taking delivery of jail food from February 15,” a district jail official said.

The online sale of food from the district jail through Uber Eats commenced in August 2019 and it became an instant hit due to its quality and cheap prices. Apart from online, the food products are sold through outlets outside the jail premises in Kakkanad.

ALSO READ: Zomato’s big move surprises foodies

“The production has been reduced after the online sale stopped. Once it resumes, we can increase the production as supplied through Uber Eats. In other jails in Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, the food products are sold through Swiggy,” an official said.

Price rise

Recently, the Prison Department decided to increase the prices of food products sold from jails due to an increase in the production cost. However, the impact was limited as jail food products are still cheaper than food available at hotels.

ALSO READ: Zomato-Uber Eats deal sets up a duopoly

The price of five chappatis plus a chicken curry has been increased from Rs 30 to Rs 35 and that of five chappatis and a vegetable curry from Rs 20 to Rs 25.

Petrol pump

The department is also looking to start a petrol station run by jail inmates close to the district jail compound. Discussion in this regard was held with a petroleum company. The agreement is likely to be signed soon.

Textile production

The production of dresses for infants started on Monday. The dresses will be tailored by woman prisoners.

Five sewing machines were provided by a charitable organisation. Dresses for infants with prices ranging from `200 to `700 will be available at the jail outlet.

New baking unit

The Kakkanad district jail is all set to get a new baking unit where bakery items will be produced. A fund was recently approved by the Prison Department. The jail authorities expect to open the baking unit in the next couple of months. The bakery products will be sold through its outlet outside the jail compound.