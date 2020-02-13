Kanivu ambulances help over 2,500 people in district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Since its launch in September 2019, the 24-hour free ambulance services, Kanivu 108, came to the aid of as many as 2,563 people in the district.

The most number of services (275) was conducted by the ambulance based at Aluva Taluk Headquarters Hospital, followed by the one at Ernakulam General Hospital (247). The ambulances covered a total of 1,94,260 km in the district.

At present, Ernakulam has 28 services, including within city and rural limits. According to officials, more ambulances will be pressed into service in the later phases.

Meanwhile, all over the state, Kanivu 108 rescued over 28,000 people till date. “Of this, over 4,000 were road accident victims. While the most number of services were conducted in Thiruvananthapuram (7,275), Alappuzha comes second,” said a top official with the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited.

According to the official, the most number of cases were recorded in December all over the state. This includes 1,156 accidents and 1,052 cases related to pregnant women.

The ambulance services have been equipped with state-of-art life-saving technology and trained staff. It also has a GPS-monitoring system, which will ensure speedy arrival to the accident spot and hospital.

Under the project, a call centre has been set up in Thiruvananthapuram, from where the operations are being coordinated.

Kanivu 108 (Kerala Ambulance Network for Indisposed Victims) was started in the state on September 25. One can give feedback through the toll-free number 1800 5992270.