Home Cities Kochi

From that gift shop down the road

It’s raining hearts and confetti! Valentine’s Day is here and so are gigantic greeting cards professing love, soft toys and messages in bottles.

Published: 14th February 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s raining hearts and confetti! Valentine’s Day is here and so are gigantic greeting cards professing love, soft toys and messages in bottles. However, with multiple streaming platforms available, a sinking economy and late hours in the office, is gifting still on the cards?

Nikhil V Varghese of ‘Red Moments’, a personalised gifting brand at Convent Junction, says that sales on Valentine’s Day has evidently decreased over the years. “Ever since e-commerce entered the scene, the business has been low. This season, there’s a 50 per cent decline in sales,” he says. However, he adds that innovative gifts such as LED pillows are in demand this Valentine’s.

Fouziya Raj, manager of Archies Gallery at Market Road has a similar opinion. “A device called ‘love meter’, which comprises a red liquid that rises upward in a glass heart depending on the temperature of the person holding it, is one among the many gifts we have. Also, Valentine’s week has days within it—like teddy day, propose day and so on. We have theme-based gifts for those.

“‘Love bells’ are on-demand, so are messages in miniature bottles. There are still takers for massive cards on Valentine’s Day,” she says. Fouziya, however, does not blame e-commerce for the decline in sales. “Things have changed since the 2018 floods. People can’t afford gifting and celebrations like they used to. We have a college nearby, so our business survives,” she says.

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime and Hotstar have changed the concept of gifting, says millennials. IT employee Divanshi (name changed) says that she plans to ‘Netflix and chill’ with her partner rather than splurge on photo frames or personalised pillows. “I guess a lot of youngsters can relate to this. Having your partner with you matters more than gifts,” she says. College student Noushad disagrees. “I can’t be with my Valentine, so I’m gifting her an LED pillow and keychain. Regardless of the times, I believe small gifts can go a long way,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp