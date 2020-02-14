From that gift shop down the road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s raining hearts and confetti! Valentine’s Day is here and so are gigantic greeting cards professing love, soft toys and messages in bottles. However, with multiple streaming platforms available, a sinking economy and late hours in the office, is gifting still on the cards?

Nikhil V Varghese of ‘Red Moments’, a personalised gifting brand at Convent Junction, says that sales on Valentine’s Day has evidently decreased over the years. “Ever since e-commerce entered the scene, the business has been low. This season, there’s a 50 per cent decline in sales,” he says. However, he adds that innovative gifts such as LED pillows are in demand this Valentine’s.

Fouziya Raj, manager of Archies Gallery at Market Road has a similar opinion. “A device called ‘love meter’, which comprises a red liquid that rises upward in a glass heart depending on the temperature of the person holding it, is one among the many gifts we have. Also, Valentine’s week has days within it—like teddy day, propose day and so on. We have theme-based gifts for those.

“‘Love bells’ are on-demand, so are messages in miniature bottles. There are still takers for massive cards on Valentine’s Day,” she says. Fouziya, however, does not blame e-commerce for the decline in sales. “Things have changed since the 2018 floods. People can’t afford gifting and celebrations like they used to. We have a college nearby, so our business survives,” she says.

Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Prime and Hotstar have changed the concept of gifting, says millennials. IT employee Divanshi (name changed) says that she plans to ‘Netflix and chill’ with her partner rather than splurge on photo frames or personalised pillows. “I guess a lot of youngsters can relate to this. Having your partner with you matters more than gifts,” she says. College student Noushad disagrees. “I can’t be with my Valentine, so I’m gifting her an LED pillow and keychain. Regardless of the times, I believe small gifts can go a long way,” he says.