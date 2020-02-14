Home Cities Kochi

Sustainable urbanisation is the need of the hour

Professor Rob Roggema, a sustainable urbanism expert, talks about India’s need to promote sustainable efforts

Published: 14th February 2020 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2020 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Devan Ramachandran inaugurating the ClimFishCon 2020 at Le Meridian Convention Centre, Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coastal zones, freshwater bodies and arable land across the globe suffer from ‘fertility paradox’, says professor Rob Roggema, Spatial Transformations and Design Expert, Sustainable Urbanism,  Hanze University of Applied Sciences, Netherlands.

He was addressing the International Conference on Impact of Climate Change on Hydrological Cycle, Ecosystem, Fisheries and Food Security (ClimFishCon 2020) at Le Meridian Convention Centre, Kochi.
‘This less discussed paradox is glaring. The fertile zones in both land and sea make them extremely attractive for people to occupy. This eventually leads to unlimited occupation and exploitation of these areas posing threat to the natural ecosystem. The people then start prioritizing economic growth over the natural features that bring us life. And we end up destroying the regenerative power of the land and the sea, leaving it uninhabitable,” he said.  

While doing this, we also ignore that inherent risks in these zones increases with the looming threats of climate change such as sea-level rise, higher intensity of storms and hurricanes or flooding due to increased discharge of heavy rainfall from inland. “For preserving the ecological balance and respecting the earth that hosts us, we need to assert in every sphere of our activity that parasitism has no place and natural sustainability is the key to urban development,” Roggema said.  

Dr B Madhusoodana Kurup, founder vice-chancellor, KUFOS and Organizing Chairman,  ClimFishCon, said that preserving wetlands need a paradigm shift in conservation ethics, for the resource, by its very nature is ‘conserved and protected’.

While water is life, wetlands that receive water and waste from upstream sources are regarded as ‘kidneys of landscape’. They are life support systems that ensure the functioning of the water cycle. Extensive food chain and biological diversity in wetlands make them ‘biological supermarkets’, he said. Wetlands and peatlands store at least 550Gt of carbon which is almost double the amount stored in the world’s forests. Though they cover only 3% of the landmass, they carry 30% of the soil carbon. It is estimated that 64 to 71% of wetlands declined in the 20th century, of which 35%  happened since the 1970s.

February 2 is observed as World Wetland Day—the date on which Ramsar Convention on Wetlands was adopted, with India is a signatory. It is noteworthy that even a small nation like the UK has designated its 161 wetlands as Ramsar sites, whereas India, being a mega-diversity country, has only managed to delineate a mere 26 sites so far. Clearly we need a lot more conservation efforts, Kurup said.

The conference, on its second day, held scientific sessions on natural hazards and disaster risk management. The sessions focused on climate change impact on natural disasters, climate change adaptation, Coastal Vulnerability Assessment techniques,   Coastal erosion management, Predictability of extreme weather events and environmental tipping points, monitoring and surveillance systems, risk reduction and disaster preparedness, post-disaster management and mitigation strategies.

‘Sustainability in Kerala has a long way to go’
Justice Devan Ramachandran of the High Court of Kerala in his inaugural address had pointed out that given our vulnerability to extreme climatic events, designing, building and embracing sustainable ecosystem and resilient infrastructures are the only solution for survival. “Scientific studies invariably show that human activities have significantly contributed to climate change and global warming. We still have time. It is our collective and individual responsibility to fight climate change and leave the planet for future generations in better shape,’ he said.“The recent heavy rains and flooding have sufficiently signalled that city dwellers also should be as prepared. The designs and strategies to deal with extreme weather events in farmlands, cities and coastal belts may vary. But we all equally need climate-resilient and responsive infrastructures at all levels which foresee, prepare for, adapt to, withstand and rapidly recover from disruptions caused by changing climatic conditions,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Ever since the first virus infection was reported in the country in Kerala, the state health department was on its toe. (Photo | AP)
3 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala fully recover
For representational purposes (File Photo)
PSU banks hit by Rs 1.17 lakh crore worth frauds in April-Dec: RTI
Martyr Pankaj Tripathi (L) and martyr Shyam Babu (R)
Life has not been same for Pulwama martyrs' kin even after a year
Autologous fat with stem cells and PRP were injected to restore volume and improve scarring.
Indian doctors fix Yemeni man's face in rare reconstructive surgery

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Tamil-speaking Sikh engineer created a home forest in Chennai
Delhi Elections 2020: Silent Protest In Shaheen Bagh Amid Counting Of Votes
Gallery
As the deadly coronavirus is spreading, authorities are trying to dispel the myths about the ailment spreading online. Here are the facts and realities that bust the myths on coronavirus.
Coronavirus outbreak: Myths and facts you must know
Eight of the nine women candidates fielded by the AAP in the Delhi assembly polls won, helping the party register a thumping election victory on Tuesday. (Photos | ANI, Twitter)
Delhi Assembly to have 8 women MLAs. Meet them here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp