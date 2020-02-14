The cork to her heart!

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Binu T Abraham, a dentist who is also a passionate wine-taster, believes that nothing is worse than picking the wrong wine on Valentine’s Day. “There are hundreds of varieties out there to complicate things,” he says. According to this connoisseur, there are three ways to enjoy wine.

The first and most preferred method is to have your wine before dinner. That is, before the main course is served. Champagne is ideal for this. Though sometimes used as a generic noun for sparkling wine, Champagne is sparkling white wine made from the Champagne area of France.

The second way is to serve it with food. “Red wine is preferred with red meat and white wine with white meat,” says Binu. “If you plan on getting heavy beef/mutton steaks, try to order a Cabernet Sauvignon. To accompany shrimp or chicken dishes you may pick a white wine like Chardonnay or Sauvignon blanc.”

As for the dessert, it is better to order a sweet wine. A good German Riesling white wine served next to strawberry dipped in chocolate makes for the perfect dessert.

Rose wine or pink wine has been gaining popularity lately. As compared to red wine that ferments for a long time, pink wine is stained red for just a few hours.

So when you reserve your seat for that much-awaited date, have a chat with the sommelier and pick a bottle to go with your dinner plans.

Also, keep in mind the serving temperature. “Champagne needs to be chilled, something like 4-7 degrees,” says Binu. “White wines can be in the range of 12 degrees and Red wines at 16 to 18, which French people call room temperature!”

Pick no less than the wine of the year!

The ‘most preferred’ wine for this year’s Valentine’s Day is the 2008 Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Noirs which is a Californian sparkling wine. “But availability in Kerala is questionable,” says Binu. “My choice for a romantic date is Sula Seco Rose from Sula Vineyards or Zampa Soiree Brut Rose from Grover Wines.”