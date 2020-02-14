Waiting for 2 years is painful, says new HC judge Justice PV Kunhikrishnan

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Referring to the long delay in his appointment as judge, Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, who was sworn in as Kerala High Court judge on Thursday, said the waiting period was really painful.

“The HC collegium recommended my name on March 7, 2018. The Supreme Court collegium recommended my name on October 9, 2018. I waited two years to get my name cleared. I believe in the constitutional authorities of our country. Appointment to constitutional posts takes time. But this waiting period is really painful,” he said during the swearing-in ceremony.

He urged lawyers to avoid posing questions like when will the appointment order come to people recommended for judgeship. “People ask many questions when the appointment is delayed. When you face these problems, you will understand the gravity of the same. Waiting two years is really disturbing, especially when you are not aware of the reason for the delay in appointment,” he said.