‘Yoga strengthens both mind and body’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: “It is essential to incorporate the practice of yoga among children, be it in schools or at the comfort of homes. Yoga will help them lead a healthy life in future,” says Arun Prasad C, a personal yoga and meditation trainer.

Arun Prasad C

The yoga trainer specialises in inner pedagogy programme, surya nista and physio mastery programme. “Inner pedagogy comprises seven breathing techniques and is connected to both mind and body. If the mind is controlled, then our thoughts and actions will result in gainful rewards. The programme helps stabilise our mind,” says Arun. Surya nista is a combination of surya namaskar along with various postures to relax and strengthen muscles and bones, enhance blood circulation, strengthen the spine and balance total metabolism. Physio mastery programme, on the other hand, is advanced physical exercises where 12 basic postures are perfected.

Though Arun has been practising yoga since he was a 12-year-old, it was only in 2012 after completing a course from Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Centre that he thought of specialising in vedic practice. “It was a one month course and I was able to learn a lot about the different kinds of yoga and how it can be incorporated in our lives. The session included taking yoga sessions for 20 hours per day,” he adds.

Arun starts his day at 3.30am by doing the 12 basic asanas. It was two years back that he started giving yoga sessions in schools and colleges under his venture ‘Guru: The school of self-discovery’. He highlights that all forms of yoga are the same but differ in the way they are incorporated. “The path may be different but everything leads to the same point at the end,” says Arun, who is also a teacher at the Co-operative Arts and Science College, Thiruvananthapuram.

“Yoga is a mind management tool but how you execute it and how you integrate it in your daily life is what matters,” says Arun. To keep children interested, the yoga trainer makes the sessions more exciting by including activities such as storytelling. He has conducted yoga sessions at College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram; IIITMK; IBIS and also at various schools in the district.