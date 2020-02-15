Home Cities Kochi

Creme de la naturale

Though the MeltU menu loves its ice-creams, it also pays attention to cold beverages such as milkshakes and hot beverages comprising exotic black and green teas.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: For Ranjini Balakrishnan, the best time to eat ice-cream is all day. “Unlike other desserts, ice-cream is probably the only one that is consumed with childlike joy. Therefore, we wanted our brand and what we create, to be pure and innocent,” she smiles. Her brand, MeltU, at Kadavanthra, recently unveiled artisanal ice-cream flavours that are unique to Kochiites. Occasionally helped by her husband, Salil Babu, Ranjini’s ice-creams solely focus on natural and organic ingredients.

“We used to travel around for work. During these, we realised the clear difference in the quality and taste of the ice-creams produced outside the country. Ranjini loves ice-creams and we had been toying with the idea of starting a culinary venture. Back in 2014, Kochi didn’t have as many ice-cream parlours like today. But we didn’t pursue the same. Around 2018, we decided to go for it,” says Salil.

The genuine trigger was another factor for Ranjini. “I would wonder why the ice-cream doesn’t melt. Both of us started analysing the subject (Ice-cream is science) and discovered several chemicals, stabilisers and emulsifiers that did the trick,” she says. It is one of the most adulterated food products, interjects Salil. Ranjini nods and continues: “This made us want to find suppliers to source the natural product and inculcate the same into our ice-creams. As a result, our ice-creams are usually cream, brown or white, except for the fruit sorbet. They may lack colour but they are rich in quality.” Depending on the flavour, these organic ice-creams last three to five days.

Going au naturale isn’t the only USP of MeltU. Its extraordinary flavours add to it. I spot a ‘Lavender’ which is true to its name and makes you feel real pretty upon tasting, S’mores which combines coco solids, marshmallow fluff and choco fudge, and a Pound Cake and Choco Caramel Swirl. Pound cake? “It’s inspired from the same available in the UK,” Ranjini quips.

And how right is she. Even the humble Vanilla (‘Vanilla Bean Overloaded’) tastes nothing like the flavour we have been accustomed to. “We source vanilla pods for the flavour and stay true to it, sans other elements,” says Salil. The Filter Coffee Caramel, Rich Roasted Pista, Cinnamon Cake and Apple Sauce, and Dark Chocolate make you feel like you’re indeed destined for the finer things in life
Through their venture, the couple has realised what Kochiites want. “Complex flavours. 

The only classic flavour we retained was vanilla. (Because it is holy, interrupts Ranjini). People are on the lookout for unique flavours and we intend to create what they want,” says Salil. MeltU currently serves 14 flavours and three types of ice-cream cones but they are ever-a-changing. “We have categorised our flavours. There’s timeless, which includes vanilla and an ‘around the world’ one which comprises pound cake, s’mores (USA) and French cream,” says Ranjini.

Though the MeltU menu loves its ice-creams, it also pays attention to cold beverages such as milkshakes and hot beverages comprising exotic black and green teas. “As we advocate for natural ingredients, we also intend to use our platform to educate customers. Also, in line with our motto, our containers are plant-residue-based ones. You might think the container doesn’t flatter the ice-cream but it is true to the soul of MeltU “ Ranjini adds. The cold never bothered them, anyway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Land dispute leaves 30 families homeless in Bengaluru
Coronavirus: Indian embassy making efforts to evacuate countrymen from quarantined cruise ship
Gallery
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
Over 5,000 people, including women and children, gathered near the pencil factory in Old Washermentpet in Chennai and protested against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Population Register (NPR) on Friday. (Photo | Twitter @DennisJesudasan)
IN PICS: Anti-CAA,NPR protest turn violent in Chennai, 170 detained by police
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp