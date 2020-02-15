Footballer among three caught smuggling gold at Kochi airport

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Customs Air Intelligence Unit seized 1.530kg of gold worth Rs 54 lakh and foiled three separate smuggling attempts at Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday. Three passengers who arrived from Sharjah, Kaula Lampur and Dubai were intercepted on their arrival in the wee hours of Friday.

In the first incident, a professional football player, a native of Areekode in Malapuram district who works in Sharjah, was intercepted for smuggling 1kg of gold. “The accused is a football player in Sharjah and played for local clubs in

Malappuram and abroad. Following the suspicion, we body checked him and found gold in the paste form concealed in four small packets. After recording the arrest, he was released,” an official said.

In the second incident, a Chennai resident who arrived from Kaula Lampur was intercepted with 356 grams of gold. The gold was concealed inside the innerwear. In the third incident, a resident of Valayamkulam in Malappuram district who arrived from Dubai was caught smuggling a gold chain weighing 174 grams. The gold chain was concealed inside the baggage. Both were released after interrogation.