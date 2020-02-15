Home Cities Kochi

HC orders amicus curiae to inspect Marine Drive

Inspection on draining of sewage into lake to be conducted today and tomorrow

VIsitors forced to walk on the sewage from nearby apartments flowing on to Marine Drive walkway I express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar on Friday asked the amicus curiae to visit Marine Drive and submit a report on the alleged draining of sewage from nearby buildings into the Kochi backwaters.

The development comes after a TNIE report published on Friday said that sewage from nearby apartments was flowing into the backwaters through the walkway, spreading unbearable stench causing hardships to visitors.The court directed amicus curiae Liju P Stephen to visit Marine Drive on Saturday and Sunday and submit a report. The court will consider the case on Monday. Stephen was appointed amicus curiae in October 2019 to assist the court in the Marine Drive beautification case. Ranjit P Thampi, an activist, had approached the court seeking a directive to the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) to keep Marine Drive clean.

On Thursday, the GCDA told the court that tiling work of the walkway was over and steps were on to install CCTV cameras. Representatives of the apartment complexes nearby submitted that they had made arrangements to treat sewage on the premises and only waste water was released into the lake. However, counsels of the GCDA and Kochi Corporation said treated waste water cannot be emptied into the backwaters.

“Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly took note of the TNIE report. The chief justice said draining of sewage into the water body through the walkway was pathetic,” said advocate Jaju Babu, who appeared for Ranjit.

