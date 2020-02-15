Over 1,000 registrations in three weeks:Warm response to Kerala Travel Mart 2020

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala Travel Mart (KTM), which has become a platform for entrepreneurs and travel experts from across the country to promote their businesses, is gearing up for its 11th edition. The mega event, which will kick off on September 24, is already receiving a warm response with over 1,000 people registering in the first three weeks. The last date for pre-registration is July 31. The three-day biennial event will be held at the Sagara and Samudrika Convention Centre of Cochin Port Trust in Willingdon Island here.

Of the total registrations so far, 548 are from entrepreneurs from across the country, while 165 are from abroad. These include 47 entries from international media houses and 21 from national media. The 2000-founded KTM Society is the biggest tourism body of Kerala.

The organisers will scrutinise the applications for the event that give opportunities to world-class buyers and sellers to share the platform so as to interact and promote businesses. “The pre-registration rush shows people’s continued faith in the event,” said KTM President Baby Mathew Somatheeram.

“The 2018 KTM could give Kerala’s tourism a new direction and fresh energy after the natural calamity the state faced that year. The coming edition, too, will toe that line, aiming to present innovative products and services that can rejuvenate the sector,” he said.

KTM 2020 will accord importance to the Kerala Tourism’s pioneering Champions Boat League (CBL) modelled on IPL cricket. Adventure tourism will be another priority area.