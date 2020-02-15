Home Cities Kochi

SFI, KSU students clash over Valentine’s Day event

Published: 15th February 2020 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Ernakulam Law College attacking each other on the college campus on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Valentine’s Day celebrations at Govt Law College literally got painted in red after the students belonging to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) clashed over the rights to conduct their respective events on the campus.

Several students belonging to both the groups were injured in the clash and admitted to various hospitals. Following this, principal T G Ajitha closed the college till February 24.The argument over who should conduct the programme on the campus eventually led to the clash.

While the college union led by SFI had planned a penalty shoot-out, the KSU had decided to conduct an eating competition at the same spot.

SFI area secretary Arjun Babu said when the issue came up, the members of the college union and the KSU had talked it out. “The KSU had agreed to hold the event at another spot. However, that is not what happened. While our programme was on, members of KSU, along with some Youth Congress workers, barged into the campus and began thrashing the students using sticks, bats and iron rods,” said Arjun.
However, KSU unit Della Mariam Della Mariam rubbished SFI’s claims.

She alleged that it was SFI members who created a row. “They came in and destroyed the arrangements we had set up for the eating competition. They even hit girls,” she alleged.

“Many of our students, both boys and girls, have been admitted to Indira Gandhi Cooperative Hospital,” she said.

Della said the college has not yet taken any action. “As of now, other than closing the college till February 24, no action has been taken by the college,” said Della.

