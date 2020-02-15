Home Cities Kochi

Strokes that narrate many stories

The recent controversy over Article 370 that saw Nehru’s name being dragged into the quagmire is the big question mark placed on his face.

Published: 15th February 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2020 06:50 AM

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: The squiggly lines that turn into shapes and figures have a lot of stories to tell. Unlike common perception, a lot of thought and research goes into the making of cartoons. And, this is evident in the manner Prasannan Anikkad has arranged his cartoons in the book ‘Akruthi Vikruthi’ which was released at the Kriti International Book Festival.

Prasannan Anikkad

“People always associate cartoons with humour and sarcasm. Of course, they are an integral part of it, but there is something else too. This is what I have always tried to achieve - presenting cartoons in a different light,” says Prasannan Anikkad. For him, cartoon is a creation that gains shape through distortion. “Like how I have used the caricatures of all the 15 Prime Ministers of India to create the map of the country,” he adds. According to him, a cartoon has a lot to say. “The map, which sets the tone for the entire book, shines the light on the present scenario in the country. Nehru with his iconic cap but blank features has been placed at the very top of the map,” he said.

“That said, one will be able to see that the shape of Sri Lanka looks very familiar. People will be able to identify the shape as that of Mahatma Gandhi. But why place him outside the country? Because he is! No longer do people believe in him or his ideologies!” said Prasannan.

“He is being killed over and over again!” he added. According to him, the rest of the book has been arranged in a chronological manner presenting the major issues that happened during the reign of the 15 PMs till 2019. “All these cartoons, which have been included in the book are exclusively mine. These are the cartoons that I have been drawing for the past 40 years,” he said.

According to him, the twists and turns in his life as a cartoonist are the reasons behind his success. “I had set out to be a theatre artist? I even tried to learn drama. But fate had something else in the store,” said Prasannan. He decided to try out drawing. But his elder sister, who was a mother figure for him, was against making it his career option. “I was told to chose another career option and continue this as a leisure activity. So, thus after my studies, I joined the banking sector,” he said.

“Thus I began using my pen to jot down calculations and doodle. It was tough but I drew up a schedule and doodled late into the night,” said Prasannan who was twice the chairperson of Cartoon Academy.

