Home Cities Kochi

Government will form facilitation centre for entrepreneurs, says CM

The government will soon set up facilitation centres at the district level for entrepreneurs who comes up with an innovative idea without any financial backing.

Published: 16th February 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sharing a light moment with Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel during the inaugural ceremony of Professional Students’ Summit organised at Cusat on Saturday. Higher Education Department secretary Usha Titus is also seen | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The government will soon set up facilitation centres at the district level for entrepreneurs who comes up with an innovative idea without any financial backing. “We are planning to open facilitation centres in every district industries centres to assist prospective entrepreneurs. The facility will have experts hailing from different fields. The centres will be available for a day each week to clarify their doubts,” said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Professional Students’ Summit jointly organised by Additional Skills Acquisition Programme (ASAP) and Higher Education Department at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) at Kalamassery on Saturday.  He requested the students to use their knowledge to help farmers and for the betterment of society. “Be it fisheries, dairy farming or agriculture, professional students can utilise their expertise in bettering production. We are trying to create value-added products from crops by combining industry with agriculture. Engineering students can contribute a lot to these fields,” he said. 

A group of student representatives had an interaction with the Chief Minister. After hearing their suggestions for the betterment of various sectors, the Chief Minister has promised to consider them in the coming months. ss“Though many of these suggestions like flood mapping, eco-friendly construction, etc. are already under process, the government will seriously look into them,” said Pinarayi.  Earlier, the CM inaugurated the event by announcing various steps taken by his government to improve the student’s participation in its initiatives. “Nava Keralam demands the support of young professionals. We are bringing in companies which will generate ample employment opportunities in the state. Ascend investors meet has attracted over `1 lakh crore worth investments from global leaders in the industry,” he said. 

To tackle the future calamities, the government will soon form a volunteer group comprising 3,40,000 members for disaster management. “Experts will train them to be equipped to face the calamities and they will be deployed for relief works. The government will start the recruitment process for the group soon. As Kerala is rebuilding itself from the ruins of the flood, youth has a vital role to play in the process,” he said. The chief minister also exhorted students to participate in government initiatives. “Apart from the internship programme offered at local self-government level, professionals can join various government’s initiatives at a different level. They can also play a pivotal role in cleaning the water bodies,” he said.         
Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel chaired the event. Gagandeep Kang, Fellow of the Royal Society (FRS), and Fazal E K, chairman of KEF Holdings, delivered the keynote address. The event, held with different concurrent sessions on various fields, saw the participation of over 2,000 students studying different professional courses across the state. 

A helping hand
Facilitation centres will be set up at the district-level to support entrepreneurs who comes up with an innovative idea without any financial backing To tackle the future calamities, the government will soon form a volunteer group comprising 3,40,000 members for disaster management

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo|PTI)
Country has changed, Cong needs new thinking: Jyotiraditya on Delhi loss
A memorial built for CRPF trooper Sivachandran by his family at Karkudi village in Ariyalur (Photo | EPS)
One year on, Pulwama martyr Sivachandran's son keeps asking about his father
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
13.62 seconds to glory: Kambala jockey breaks 30-year-old record 
19 years after her husband’s death, woman donates Rs 17 crore for charity. As he wished

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Srinivasa Gowda (Photo | EPS)
'India's Usain Bolt' Kambala jockey Srinivasa Gowda says no to attend SAI trials
Hindu-Muslim don't celebrate festivals together since Modi came to power: Activist Wali Rahman
Gallery
Veteran Leander Paes' final ATP Tour match on home soil ended on a disappointing note as he and his partner Matthew Ebden lost to Indian pair of Purav Raja and Ramkumar Ramanathan in the men's doubles final of the Bengaluru Open here on Saturday. (Photo |
One last roar: Emotional scenes as Leander Paes' loses swansong ATP Tour match at home | Bengaluru Open
From 1930 Cadillac V-16 Roadster from the US to a 1939 Buick Roadmaster convertible sedan from Canada, besides a bevy of other vintage four-wheeled beauties on Saturday rolled across the streets of Delhi as part of a mega event to promote motoring heritage in the country. (Photo | PTI)
Rare vintage automobile beauties from India and abroad steal show at car rally
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp