Integrated Police Complex still at nascent stage

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday unveiled the model of the integrated police complex which will house the office of Kochi City Police Commissionerate, it seems the realisation of the project will require more time. Interestingly, even Kerala Police Housing and Construction Corporation Ltd, which was entrusted with the construction activities for Kerala Police is not aware of the project. On Saturday, as part of unveiling the model of the complex, State Police Chief Loknath Behera had said that the wait for the project has been long but it would be realised soon.

“The proposal for such a police complex was made when I was the Kochi city police commissioner in 1992. The complex will have all modern facilities,” he said in the inaugural speech of the event. However, when TNIE spoke to officers in the city police, they said that no one was aware of the project.