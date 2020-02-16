Ready to face inquiry, says PT Thomas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrikkakara MLA and senior Congress leader P T Thomas has said he is happy to face any probe after the LDF alleged that he leaked the CAG’s audit report on Kerala police fund utilisation. He was speaking to reporters here on Saturday. “If they think that P T Thomas leaked the audit report and there is a conspiracy behind it, a probe should be conducted. They can take me into custody and conduct interrogation. I am not afraid of such silly tricks. CAG can file a complaint if I have leaked any report from its office,” he said.

He demanded a thorough probe into the corruption involving top-ranking police officers. There should be transparency in each and every act of the police department. “I have raised many corruption cases involving the police. Around 50 persons who were not even registered with the Employment Exchange were appointed at the Chemical Laboratory in Kakkanad. There is corruption in Central Intrusion Monitoring System project. There is corruption in construction activities carried out at Bakthavilasam Police Quarters in Thiruvananthapuram. These cases are evident even without a CAG report,” he said. He alleged that Keltron procured an equipment named Linear Detector from a Chennai-based agency for ` 8.91 lakh each. Keltron gave the equipment to Kerala Police for `35 lakh each, he said.