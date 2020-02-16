Youth held for attacking ex-girlfriend

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another case of an attack by a spurned lover, a youth attempted to murder his ex-girlfriend by ramming his car into her two-wheeler on Valentine’s Day while she was returning home after work. Sageer, a native of Perumbavoor, was arrested on Saturday following the complaint lodged by a native of Pachalam, in the city.

As per the complaint, the arrested attempted to ram her with the car on MG Road. “The two were in love for the past two years. However, the relationship ended following differences between them recently. Sageer used to meet the woman, requesting her to continue the affair but she declined. After suspecting that her marriage was fixed with another person he decided to take revenge. This was the immediate provocation to attack her,” said an officer.

According to the police, the youth was waiting outside the firm where the girl works and when she came out, he followed her in the car and hit her two-wheeler from behind. After the mishap, he escaped from the spot in the vehicle. The youth was later arrested on charges of attempt to murder. He was later produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.

