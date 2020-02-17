Home Cities Kochi

Gang wars continue to rule Ernakulam rural areas

All those involved in the case have a criminal background as they had been booked in several criminal cases including attempt to murder.

According to the figures available with Ernakulam Rural police, there is a spike in murder cases.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A native of Thadikkakadavu, Aluva, had a narrow escape after an eight-member armed gang belonging to dreaded gangster ‘Perumabvoor Anas’ attacked him following inter-gang rivalry. And four persons — Rahul aka Kannan, 24, of North Paravoor, Sarath Kumar alias Ponnus, 24, of Kadungalloor, Sarath aka Vangan, 31, of North Paravoor and Shefin, 24, of Thrikkakara -- were arrested in connection with the incident which yet again brought to the fore the gang rivalry in the district .

In November last year, Binoy aka ‘Gillappi’, 34, of Thuruthissery was brutally murdered by the    ‘Athani Boys’ gang in full public view. Last week’s incident, in which a youth named Ibrahim escaped by the skin of his teeth, occurred barely two months after the murder.

Anas gang harboured a grudge towards Liyaqath, a friend of Ibrahim, who works in a slaughterhouse, police said. Liyaqath had earlier threatened one of the gang members over phone. Subsequently, in an act of reconciliation, the gang reached the lodge at Paravoorkavala, where the duo stays, on Friday night. But Liyaqath was not there. Enraged at this, the gang pounced on Ibrahim, who was asleep there. Ibrahim, who sustained severe injuries, however, managed to escape.

“Those arrested are members of the gang led by Anas, a notorious gangster, while the other youths belong to another gang involved in anti-social activities and petty crimes in Aluva area,” said V S Navas, Aluva East Circle Inspector.

According to the police officials, four more persons are yet to be arrested in the case. All those involved in the case have a criminal background as they had been booked in several criminal cases including attempt to murder.

The return of gangland violence even before the dust has settled down following the murder of Binoy --  killed at Athani by gang members groomed by him -- has raised the eyebrows of many including the police. According to the figures available with Ernakulam Rural police, there is a spike in murder cases -- 30  in 2019 as against the 16 in 2018 --  and attempt to murder cases in the rural areas.

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

