Infopark infrastructure mess: Techies write to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

KOCHI: Seeking his direct intervention with regard to the development of infrastructure at Infopark, Progressive Techies, the socio-cultural outfit of employees of the IT hub, has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Representing over 50,000 techies from the campus in Kakkanad, the plea pointed out the transportation, safety, health and subsidiary infrastructure issues at the software park and nearby.

“Though we are happy with the government’s effort to bring in new IT firms into the state, it is high time that authorities addressed basic infrastructure issues faced by the employees. We are expecting the CM’s active intervention on the issue,” said Anish Panthalani, president, Progressive Techies.



The memorandum has pointed out the need for KSRTC bus connectivity to Infopark by setting up a depot and recharge station for electric vehicles. It has also demanded the re-tarring of the Kakkand-Infopark road in tune with national highway standards and extension of water metro and the boat service of State Water Transport Department to the IT hub.

The petition called for the beautification of the area and rainwater harvesting a facilities in every building.