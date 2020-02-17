Kochi Metro Rail trial run continues

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The trial run by the Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) on the Thykoodam-Petta stretch continued on Sunday. The trial aimed at ensuring that all the components of the signaling system were working properly.

During trial run, the train operated along the stretch at a speed of 5 km per hour. More trial runs to test the efficacy of telecommunication and other systems will be carried out on the 1.2-km stretch, the last stretch of phase I of the project, in the coming days. The speed will be increased gradually.



After this, load tests will be held in which the trains loaded with sandbags – equal to the weight of 900 passengers – will run on the route.

The Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) would inspect the stretch in March.