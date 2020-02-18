12-year-old Akash remains in critical condition; family seeks Kochiites’ aid

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a hospital room, four-year-old Sravan tries to wake up his cousin Akash, 12. However, the latter is unable to recognise Sravan. Still, he doesn’t lose heart and continues his effort. It’s been nearly two months since Akash was admitted to a hospital with severe head injuries that he suffered after the door of a private bus hit him on his head while he was riding pillion on his uncle’s two-wheeler at Thrikkakara on December 23.

Since then, the Class V student of St Antony’s School, Kaloor, has spent 51 days in the ICU, of which 12 were spent under ventilator support. Though he was shifted to a room four days ago, his condition continues to dishearten his family members. For, the youngster is unable to recognise even his close relatives.“We brought Sravan as he was close to Akash and his presence might help Akash regain his memory. His condition improved a lot due to the presence of his mother Sahitha,” said S Prakash, Akash’s father who drove an autorickshaw at Eachamukku, Kakkanad.

Sahitha ran a tailoring shop near the Cochin Special Economic Zone at Kakkanad. The duo has sold the vehicle and the shop to meet their son’s treatment expenses. Pachalam resident Saritha, Sahitha’s sister, brings food to the family at the hospital everyday. The food is given to Akash in liquid form. Aswin Prakash, his brother and Plus Two student, who returned after appearing in the model examination, prepares for his studies in the hospital room.

Financial trouble

Akash is to undergo a major surgery by the end of this month or the first week of March. For this, the family needs Rs 15 lakh. “We have spent Rs 12 lakh on his treatment so far and immediately need another Rs 15 lakh for the surgery. Sahitha had to sell her tailoring shop and I had to sell my autorickshaw. We also sold all our ornaments. We don’t know how we will raise money for the surgery,” Prakash said.

“The hospital authorities are extending all the support to us especially for the studies of Aswin,” said Sahitha. The family is currently relying on relatives and friends for assistance. Fellow autorickshaw drivers of Prakash have opened a savings bank account in Canara Bank, Vazhakkala branch.“Many kindhearted people have extended financial help to us. However, there has been no communication from the government regarding any assistance,” said Prakash.