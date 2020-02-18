Collector turns a blind eye to High Court fiat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In April last year, the High Court ordered the state government and the Ernakulam collector to remove encroachments along the 9km-long road on the Kalady-Malayattoor adivaram stretch to make it accident free.A year on, the place, one of the major pilgrim centres of the state, continues to pose a threat to commuters.Reason: The Chief Engineer PWD (Roads) delayed the sanctioning of `1.5 lakh for carrying out road survey work and the eviction drive.

Besides the encroachments, more than 56 poles erected by BSNL and KSEB had led to several accidents on the stretch. In view of the danger, the court had directed the collector to take a decision on the issue within two months after hearing the petitioner T D Stephen, the PWD (Roads), BSNL, KSEB and the local panchayat.

“The executive engineer, PWD (Roads), is authorised to request funds from the government. An application to allot the amount is pending at the office of PWD (Roads) chief engineer. While a team began the road survey, the work was paused owing to lack of funds,” said District Collector S Suhas in the explanation he filed before the court as response to a contempt of court case.

Stephen alleged the delay in removing the encroachments had claimed many lives. “For 11 years, we have been requesting the officials to widen the road by removing all poles and encroachments. More than 10 persons died in accidents here. The government should consider the court order seriously,” he said.