March chokes Kochi’s roads; office-goers, students worst hit

Palarivattom-Kaloor stretch sees serpentine queue of vehicles owing to traffic regulations ahead of Popular Front of India rally | Lack of prior notice upsets people

Thousands, including women, participate in the Unity March taken out by Popular Front of India on the Kaloor-Palarivatom stretch on Monday | Pics: Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Commuters, especially office-goers eager to reach home after a hectic day at work and students, had a harrowing time on Monday evening after traffic along the Palarivattom-Kaloor stretch and nearby areas came to a standstill owing to the march taken out by the Popular Front of India (PFI) from Kathrikadavu to Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor here. There was no escape. No matter which road, lane or bylane the motorists took, they were greeted with bumper-to-bumper traffic. The situation was so bad that even ambulances had a tough time negotiating the heavy traffic block.

Titled Unity March, the procession was taken out as part of Popular Front Day and witnessed the participation of thousands of people, including a huge number of women.Police began regulating the traffic on the Palarivattom-Kaloor, Kaloor-Kadavanthra, Thammanam-Kadavanthra stretches and other areas in the city by 3pm. This soon led to heavy traffic congestion even before the march began at 4.30pm. The roads from Kaloor junction to Kathrikadavu and Palarivattom to Kaloor were completely blocked by the police. 

An ambulance among the vehicles stuck in the heavy traffic block at Palarivattom Junction on Monday  

“This is unacceptable. A long march during peak hours will choke the city. They should have held the march during noon,” said Jayaprasad, a manager in a private firm.There were several others who echoed Jayaprasad’s displeasure. “How can the police allow this?” was what Arun Shekhar, a student, had to say.

As the Kaloor-Palarivattom stretch reeled under heavy traffic congestion, many office-goers and students got down from the buses and began walking. Many people, who were stuck in the unending queue of vehicles, complained that they weren’t aware of the traffic regulation as the traffic police had issued the circular on Monday morning only. Though the Kaloor-Kadavanthra road was opened by 6pm, the congestion took some time to clear.

