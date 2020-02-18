Migrant labourer lands in police net a year after murdering roommate

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A migrant worker, who killed his colleague and successfully misled investigators for almost a year, has finally fell into police trap. The worker, Pankaj Mondal, 21, of Nagaon in Assam, allegedly murdered his co-worker Mohibullah Ahmed, 26, of Assam at a fuel outlet in Okkal, near Perumbavoor on February 20 last year and disappeared. He avoided mobile phones after committing the crime to mislead the investigators.

However, he landed in police custody on Monday, barely three days before the ‘first anniversary’ of the murder. An inquiry-based on the clues received from social media helped the police arrest Pankaj, said officials. Pankaj was arrested from Marampilly near Aluva by a team led by Perumbavoor CI P A Faizal. He lacks any formal education but was clever enough to mislead the investigators by leaving no evidence behind to trace him.

Mohibullah and Pankaj had joined the petrol bunk a couple of days before the incident. They were staying in a three-storey building near the fuel station. “After murdering Mohibullah, Pankaj escaped after locking the room from outside. The incident came to light after police, following residents’ complaint of severe stink, opened the room and found Mohibullah’s body in a decomposed state,” said an official.

“Pankaj is the lone accused in the case,” said Faizal.

Hit with iron rod

Pankaj had hit the deceased using an iron rod following a verbal spat. At the time, none of them had mobile phones. A probe based on the phone numbers used by the accused earlier also did not yield results as he used to change phones and SIM cards often. “Pankaj was a drunkard and gambler. When he was in need of money, he used to sell his mobile phone and SIM cards. The probe team had twice visited Assam and also Arunachal Pradesh. However, the accused had not left Kerala and worked in various locations across the state,” said an officer. “We can’t disclose the method we used to trace him,” said an officer with the investigation team.

900g ganja worth Rs 45,000 seized

Kochi: The Anti-Narcotic Squad of the Railway Police Force on Monday arrested a 28-year-old Alappuzha native with 900g of dry ganja worth Rs 45,000. Charlie Sudakaran of Cheppad, Alappuzha, was arrested from Ernakulam Junction railway station. “During interrogation, he confessed that he had purchased the ganja from Coimbatore and was taking it to Cheppad for selling it for a high profit,” said an officer.

Five arrested for peddling MDMA

Kochi: Officials with the Mulanthuruthy and Piravom police stations have arrested five persons in connection with the sale of MDMA. The team has also seized 20g of MDMA from Edakkattuvayal Government Veterinary Hospital quarters where the main accused, Anas P E, 30, of Kummanode lived. The other accused persons, Mohammed Musthaq, 22, Dileep Kumar, 34, Anoop Chandran, 24, and

Binu Paulose, 34, were arrested later.