Home Cities Kochi

Milk shortage hits district 

There is a scarcity of  70,000 litres per day, Dairy companies have shifted their focus to producing milk powder, given its high demand.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the sweltering heat calls for soft-drinks and chilled milk-based products, it remains doubtful if we can deliver on the latter. Kerala, as per reports, is the 12th largest dairy market in India. However, the state is currently in the grip of a looming milk crisis, with the arrival of drought and the Karnataka Milk Federation abruptly reducing the supply of milk to the state to address their needs. 

Ernakulam, which has over 330 co-operative societies of Milma in the district faces a shortage of 70,000 litres per day. Despite the intervention of the government by seeking help from the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation on Monday, dairy experts wonder if the gap can be bridged.

“Milma can’t procure milk from the private sector, we’re limited to co-operative societies, due to government formalities. Currently, we add milk powder to milk to resolve the shortage. Simultaneously, we’re educating dairy farmers and providing them with more incentives to produce good-quality milk. A certain margin of milk which contains fat in a particular content costs `38.23 per litre, from the farmer. As for the meeting with the TN Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation and our MD, the deliberations are ongoing,” said John Theruvath, Milma chairman, Ernakulam. 

According to sources, the reduction in milk production isn’t entirely due to the drought. “PDDP (Peoples’ Diary Development Project) does not face a shortage now, but it is possible, given the impending drought. But, in recent years, dairy companies have shifted their focus to producing milkpowder, given its high cost, over raw milk. The import of milk powder is banned, as a result, the players here are aware of the lucrative nature of the business. So they churn out milk powder and other value-added products such as paneer and cheese. If dairy companies choose to commit themselves to produce fresh milk and the government facilitates the import of milk powder, the gap could be addressed to some extent,” said Paul Thomas, senior manager, marketing, PDDP. 

Abdul Kabir, assistant director, Department of Dairy Development, agreed on the same. “Milk in raw form has a lesser margin compared to these value-added products in the markets. However, in comparison to the previous years, our milk production has increased. The Government of Kerala had devised new schemes to increase the supply. Those like the Milk Shed Development Programme and a special rehabilitation for flood-hit farmers has proved to be successful. There are subsidies given to farmers for inducting animals from the other states -- this envisages that the state has an increased population of animals and a rise in milk production,” he said. 

Adulteration
At a time when milk is scarce, adulteration of milk is not unlikely. “To curb such practices, food safety labs must actively function and test the quality. Also, every district has such labs wherein the quality of milk can be tested for free,” said Paul Thomas. Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Jacob Thomas, said that Ernakulam hasn’t seen tampered packets as of now. 

new schemes 
The Government of Kerala had devised new schemes to increase the supply. Those like the Milk Shed Development Programme and a special rehabilitation for flood-hit farmers have proved to be successful. 

talks on
●    Deliberations are going on with the TN Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation. 
●    The Karnataka Milk Federation abruptly reduced the supply of milk to the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp