Milk shortage hits district 

KOCHI: While the sweltering heat calls for soft-drinks and chilled milk-based products, it remains doubtful if we can deliver on the latter. Kerala, as per reports, is the 12th largest dairy market in India. However, the state is currently in the grip of a looming milk crisis, with the arrival of drought and the Karnataka Milk Federation abruptly reducing the supply of milk to the state to address their needs.

Ernakulam, which has over 330 co-operative societies of Milma in the district faces a shortage of 70,000 litres per day. Despite the intervention of the government by seeking help from the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation on Monday, dairy experts wonder if the gap can be bridged.

“Milma can’t procure milk from the private sector, we’re limited to co-operative societies, due to government formalities. Currently, we add milk powder to milk to resolve the shortage. Simultaneously, we’re educating dairy farmers and providing them with more incentives to produce good-quality milk. A certain margin of milk which contains fat in a particular content costs `38.23 per litre, from the farmer. As for the meeting with the TN Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation and our MD, the deliberations are ongoing,” said John Theruvath, Milma chairman, Ernakulam.

According to sources, the reduction in milk production isn’t entirely due to the drought. “PDDP (Peoples’ Diary Development Project) does not face a shortage now, but it is possible, given the impending drought. But, in recent years, dairy companies have shifted their focus to producing milkpowder, given its high cost, over raw milk. The import of milk powder is banned, as a result, the players here are aware of the lucrative nature of the business. So they churn out milk powder and other value-added products such as paneer and cheese. If dairy companies choose to commit themselves to produce fresh milk and the government facilitates the import of milk powder, the gap could be addressed to some extent,” said Paul Thomas, senior manager, marketing, PDDP.

Abdul Kabir, assistant director, Department of Dairy Development, agreed on the same. “Milk in raw form has a lesser margin compared to these value-added products in the markets. However, in comparison to the previous years, our milk production has increased. The Government of Kerala had devised new schemes to increase the supply. Those like the Milk Shed Development Programme and a special rehabilitation for flood-hit farmers has proved to be successful. There are subsidies given to farmers for inducting animals from the other states -- this envisages that the state has an increased population of animals and a rise in milk production,” he said.

Adulteration

At a time when milk is scarce, adulteration of milk is not unlikely. “To curb such practices, food safety labs must actively function and test the quality. Also, every district has such labs wherein the quality of milk can be tested for free,” said Paul Thomas. Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Jacob Thomas, said that Ernakulam hasn’t seen tampered packets as of now.

new schemes

talks on

