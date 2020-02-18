Home Cities Kochi

Roadblocks cleared; Thammanam-Pullepady stretch widening soon

He also said the public works minister had expressed willingness to take over the land from the corporation.

Published: 18th February 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

The Thammanam-Pullepady road  Arun Angela

By Anilkumar T 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Finally, hurdles have been cleared for the much-discussed widening of Thammanam-Pullepady road with Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) all set to hand over the stretch to the Public Works Department for completing the project.The decision will be a boon to city residents who have been looking for a congestion-free stretch to reach MG Road from the national highway. Confirming this to TNIE, T K Jose, Principal Secretary, LSGD, said an agreement would be signed between the department and PWD to hand over the widening of the stretch. “Procedures to hand over the Thammanam- Pullepady Road to PWD have almost reached the final stage. If all goes as per plan, the ownership of the land will be handed to the PWD without much delay,” said Jose. 

He also said the public works minister had expressed willingness to take over the land from the corporation. “So far, there is no objection from the PWD to take over the project. Since it is a big project it cannot be included in the normal budget. So, fund from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will be used for developing the stretch. The finance minister has also promised to release KIIFB fund for the purpose,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hibi Eden, MP, also said the project would materialise soon. “With the help of MLAs, we are putting immense pressure on the state government to restart the project which got stalled for several years. As a part of it, the LSGD secretary, who is going to assume charge as the PWD secretary, informed us that steps would be taken to make the project a reality,” Hibi said. 

As per the earlier study, widening the Thammanam-Pullepady stretch to 22 m was expected to incur an expense of nearly `263 crore, including the cost for acquiring 4.01 hectares. It was designed to be developed in two phases - from MG Road to NH 66 and from there to Infopark. Based on this KITCO had submitted a detailed project report for the 4.06-km-long second phase. The proposed four-lane road will incur a total cost of `412 crore. The UDF government had allotted `25 crore for the preliminary work on the stretch and with this, `13.5 crore was spent on land acquisition from Kathrikadavu to Karanakodam.

The district administration had informed the High Court that altogether 94 persons had surrendered their land free of cost and the extent so surrendered was 1.1934 hectares. However, in a report filed by the district collector on February 12 as a response to the contempt of court case in the HC, the extent of land required for the widening of  Thammanam-Pullepady Road was 3.5579 hectares and the cost of acquisition would come to `379.35 crore. Interestingly, the collector also pointed out that the government did not receive any land surrendered for free.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Women Army Officers in jubilant mood after the landmark judgement to grant permanent Commission to women in the Army. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Grant permanent commission to women officers in Army: SC to Centre
Athlete Bhavna Jaat who made a national record and qualified for Tokyo Olympic 2020 poses with her Gold Medal during the 7th National Race/Walk Championships 2020 in Ranchi Jharkhand Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan girl sets new record in race walking, qualifies for Tokyo Olympics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP Governor Anandiben Patel CM Yogi Adityanath and other leaders flags off Mahakaal Express during unveiling of various projects in Varanasi Sunday Feb. 16 2020. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashi Mahakal Express leaves Varanasi with seat reserved for Lord Shiva
Image of a Bangalore Metro train for representational purpose (File Photo)
Namma metro: Two lines to take off this year in Bengaluru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Senior journalist and author Tavleen Singh. (Photo| Twitter/ @tavleen_singh)
In Conversation | Modi is the most isolated Prime Minister that I have seen: Tavleen Singh
Blind by birth, Manoj was getting ready to swim across Periyar river from Advaita Ashram to Aluva Manappuram. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
WATCH: Blind 11-year-old Kochi student swims across Periyar river
Gallery
Virat Kohli has become the first person from India to reach the 50 million followers mark on social media platform Instagram. Check out the top 11 celebrities with the most Instagram followers from India.
Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: Check out the most followed celebrities on Instagram in India
With the Indian voters strongly behind him, Sachin Tendulkar easily won the sports moment award while Barcelona superstar shared the award for the best sportsman of the year with F1 great Lewis Hamilton. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Laureus Sports Awards 2020 declared; Sachin Tendulkar, Lionel Messi win. Meet all winners here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp