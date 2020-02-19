Home Cities Kochi

Kochi hops on couchsurfing bandwagon

Over 7,000 Kochites have opened their doors to tourists across the world

Published: 19th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine travelling to a distant land, acquainting yourself with its culture, eating local food and making new friends without shelling out a penny from your pocket. Popularly referred to as couch surfing, the concept involves a traveller requesting free lodging at the home of a resident of the city he or she wishes to visit. The website, couchsurfing.com, which started the trend has now spread over 2,00,000 cities in world and boasts of a global community comprising 14 million users. With over 7,140 Kochiites opening their doors to tourists across the world, the city has one of the most vibrant and active couch surfing communities in the country.

Kochi stands way ahead of other tourist destinations like Jaipur, Puducherry and even Goa in terms of the number of hosts who are a few thousand more than most tier 2 cities in India. “Kochi ranks number one compared to other towns in Kerala. Around 2,000 people are actively hosting in and around Kochi out of the 7,000 registered. Filtering down further, around 200 to 300 are extremely active in the community,” says Luckman Kasim, an Aluva native, admin of the Kochi couch surfing WhatsApp group and an active host for the past two years.

“The couch surfing community in Kochi has been very active for the last year or so. They have been conducting regular meet-ups and outdoor events in the city. I come across at least five events every month,” says Divya Jayaraman, a Chennai-based couch surfer who has hosted close to 250 travellers over the past eight years. One of the most active and prominent faces in the couch surfing community in south India, Divya held an event in Kochi last year which brought together several enthusiasts in the city who shared their hosting experiences.

While the service has been largely popular with millennial travellers from the West, Indians too are warming up to the concept. Sujith Pulpara, who has hosted over 70 travellers at his 1-BHK in Tripunithura claims that a majority of his guests have been foreigners from over 23 countries. “When I started hosting in 2016, many of my guests were from abroad but lately I have been getting requests from solo Indian travellers as well,” says the cafe owner.

Although the foremost benefit of the platform is the option to visit multiple cities without having to shell out a bomb for accommodation, consummate couch surfers say that its innate ethos lies in community building and cultural exchange. “For people who have been using the platform, the most important aspect is not the free stay because many of them can indeed afford a hotel. But staying with a local accords value to their travel experience. They get to eat local food, acquaint themselves with the culture,” says Divya. Talk to any of the platform users and stories of compassion abound.

Safety concerns
Even though the interface is pretty simple and allows a prospective traveller to send a request to a registered host on the website, the notion of letting a stranger into one’s house or staying with unknown people comes with a few safety and security concerns. The portal has a strict verification procedure for both travellers and hosts. Experienced couch surfers stress on the importance of going through reviews and references posted on every profile. “Whenever I get a request, I go through the person’s entire feed and check if the profile is verified or not. A lot depends on your intuition when going through the photos. I make sure I upload a C-form for every guest I host,” says Luckman who claims he has never had a bitter experience so far.

Though the number of solo woman travellers has seen a steady rise in recent years, the proportion of woman hosts, however, ranks much lower compared to their male counterparts. Kochi especially has only a handful of women who have signed up as hosts out of the 300 or so active ones. “Safety plays a key role. It is much harder for a woman to convince her family members to let a stranger into the house. In fact, she has to be convinced herself that she is not risking her security. Also, most women prefer to host only other female travellers or couples,” adds Divya.

Gaining momentum

While the service has been largely popular with millennial travellers from the West, Indians too are warming up to the concept bolstered by the recent surge in solo travel.

Although the portal has a strict verification procedure for both travellers and hosts, experienced couch surfers stress on the importance of going through reviews and refernces.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
couchsurfing Kerala Tourism
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CVN Murthy
This retired Chief engineer spends 90% of pension on the poor
Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran - mediators appointed by Supreme Court - at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Make sure your right doesn't clash with that of others': SC interlocutor to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Gallery
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
Here are the six players to watch when the women's Twenty20 World Cup begins on Friday.
Meg Lanning to Shafali Verma: Players to watch out for in Women's T20 World Cup 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp