Language of deep waters

Linta Mary Philip By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Elaborating on the title of the work, Meera says, “The ocean is a boisterous water body that holds silence in its deep waters. Just like with life, despite the hustle and bustle, it is the moments of silence that gives meaning to it,” she says.

Meera’s inspiration comes from her travels with nature and spiritual experiences. One of her works, ‘Breach of Workship’ is about the floods that ravaged the state. The poems describe the repercussions faced by humans once they stopped worshipping nature.

The collection, which ends with a verse titled ‘Death’ explores the possibilities of afterlife. It questions the eternal silence after death and asks if a man who has always worried about death will have the same after-life experience as others or will he look back at life, wanting to relive it once more.

Since the volume has 45 poems written during the course of her school days until the past year, they also reflect the subtle shift in perspective of the writer. The world, as seen through the eyes of a young girl, to an adolescent and then a mother is beautifully brought to life through her words. “Writing is a personal experience. Back in my school days, I used to participate in competitions and win prizes, but what kept me motivated to write,” says Meera. Now that she is a wife and mother to a baby boy, she finds time to pen her thoughts late at night.

It was a colleague who encouraged Meera to compile her works and send them for publication. The granddaughter of D Padmanabhan Unni, an eminent Malayalam literary critic, Meera says that his works have always inspired her. Her husband Vineeth Venugopal, her parents Premachandran Unni and Kodakadath Latha Devi, have been her biggest support. She worked as a lecturer at All Saints College and is now shifting abroad. The volume was released at the Krithi International Book Festival 2020 by the Minister of Co-operation.