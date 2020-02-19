Home Cities Kochi

Panchayat turns a blind eye to water crisis in Elamkunnapuzha

While equipment worth lakhs of rupees is rusting away, residents of the drought-prone area are living in apprehension, especially with an extreme summer on the way.

Published: 19th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the residents of Elamkunnapuzha, a small village in Kochi, the fight for clean drinking water has been a long-standing one. Just last month, TNIE had reported the fate of Nalini Babu, who has been collecting water from a community hand pump for the last 39 years. The pipeline, which carries water from Puthuvype, is currently the source of drinking water in many households. The lack of a local secondary water system raises many concerns regarding the survival of families from nearly 27 wards across Elamkunnapuzha.   

The pond situated on the premises of Elamkunnapuzha Sree Subrahmanya Swami Temple was cleaned, and a water tank along with a water purifier system was laid almost four years ago, utilising nearly Rs 15 lakh provided by the Rotary. Pipes were also laid for a distance of nearly 700 metres, extending towards Pallampilly Road. However, this facility was only operational for a year or so, due to the lack of maintenance and apathy from panchayat’s side. Under the ‘Ente kulam Ernakulam’ scheme, the pond was cleaned once more at the beginning of 2018, but due to the debilitating condition of the pipes and tank, this failed to contribute to the water supply utility.

The damaged purification system (above) and the water tank in the vicinity of Elamkunnapuzha Sree Subrahmanya Swami Temple

“Though I requested the panchayat authorities to carry out maintenance, nothing has been done so far,” says T K Aravindan, chairman of the local environment protection committee.

When probed, panchayat member Rosemary Lorance said that no such information has reached the office-bearers yet. “The pond was cleaned last year, but I haven’t received any information regarding the restoration of the pump or tanks. I believe the laxity of panchayat authorities is the reason for this. They don’t reply to emails or read them, so it is hard to have anything processed,” she says, adding that she will follow up regarding the same.

