Flood-resistant structures

The startup has designed a nest-shaped structure for the tourism facilitation centre  on Munroe Islands.

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Nanma Gireesh, 26, architect from the state capital, is gearing up to set up her first amphibious construction at Munroe Island - an inland island group located in Kollam. Amphibious construction - a  flood-resilient housing methodology is expected to revolutionise the construction in flood-prone areas in Kerala. Nanma, alumni of Barton Hill Government Engineering College, is now on a mission to popularise amphibious construction in the state. Soon after graduation, she launched a startup - NestAbide, a translational engineering firm to implement amphibious housing and constructions in the private and public sector of the state.

“An amphibious building is a sustainable flood mitigation strategy that allows an ordinary structure to float on the surface of rising floodwater. The house can be constructed in any flood-prone area and it will float as the water level fluctuates. We are currently in the process of testing soil and water properties for developing a durable material for the buoyant foundation. The authorities want a concrete buoyant foundation and because of the high sulphate content we are re-designing the foundation of the structure alone,” Nanma says.

Her thesis ‘A translational approach to Amphibious Construction at Munroe Island’ won the best project award in 2018 instituted by the Translational Research and Professional Leadership Centre of Barton Hill.
“The panchayat authorities showed interest in implementing the project at Munroe Island. The tourism facilitation centre will have exhibition space, souvenir shop, recreation hall, cafeteria and restroom. The exhibition space will also display the concept and development of amphibious buildings. The design of the facilitation center itself would be a tourist attraction at Munroe Island,” says Nanma Gireesh.

