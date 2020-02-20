Home Cities Kochi

KMA’s national management meet hosts panel discussion

Chandra began by asking how did the four brothers, Brijmohan, Dayanand, Satyanand and Om Prakash, solve the issues between them, go into new areas of business and do that without conflict.

Sunil Kanth Munjal, chairman, Hero Enterprises speaking at the KMA meet as Rajive Kaul(from left), Nicco group chairman, and Vikram Chandra, former CEO, NDTV group look on | Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

KOCHI: During the Kerala Management Association’s Annual National Management Convention 2020, Sunil Kant Munjal, the chairman of Hero Enterprise, was involved in a panel discussion with Rajive Kaul, chairman of Nicco Group, with former CEO of the NDTV Group Vikram Chandra as moderator. The topic was ‘Managing the 2020 Family Business: Old Wisdom or new thinking?

“There was no grand plan,” said Sunil. “The family environment they grew up in had a value system and it was focused on doing the right thing all the time. And they realised the necessity of building and retaining relationships. These became the business principles of the company. Secondly, if any brother made a decision all the brothers would abide by it. They relied on each other completely.”

Asked about his views behind the success of the Munjal family and especially of the former chairman, the late Brijmohan, Rajive said, “Brijmohan was a person who always encouraged people. He could communicate his ideas clearly. And whether he was talking to the prime minister, finance minister, distributors or his colleagues, he would show the same respect. And he knew the names of all the distributors and colleagues, including their family members.”

However, Rajive said, each family followed their own unique method to succeed, like the Bajaj and the Murugappa Group. Earlier, Sunil was asked about the impact of the coronavirus in China on India as well as the global economy. “If China shuts down, it will certainly affect global supply chain in many industries, including India,” he said.

Book release
The book, ‘The Making Of Hero’ - Four brothers, two wheels and a revolution that shaped India’ was released at the function. It has been written by Munjal. Published by HarperCollins, the 221-page book is priced at C699.

