Kochi braces for a tough summer

Meera Suresh

KOCHI: Kochi is burning. Though it is just mid-February, summer seems to have intensified in the city, leaving Kochi sweltering. Experts say the temperature will only rise in the coming days due to the Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) pattern. According to Abhilash S, assistant professor, Department of Atmospheric Sciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology, the IOD has left the ocean relatively warmer.

“This has caused a spike in the temperature here. Usually, the phenomenon starts by August and wanes by December, but this year the pattern has extended till January end. This has caused a change in air circulation in land and sea, thereby contributing to a drier and warmer temperature,” he said.

He added that the anti-cyclonic circulation pattern existant in Madhya Pradesh and nearby areas is preventing the flow of cold winds from northern India to the South. “This climatic condition is expected to remain the same for few more days and the temperature will see an increase in the coming days,” said Abhilash.As per the data available with the Indian Meteorological Department, the temperature in Kochi is expected to stay at 33 degree celcius for the next week, though partly-clouded sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm is expected.

On high alert

In the wake of rising temperature, the Health Department has taken steps to mitigate the situation. According to Additional District Medical Officer Sreedevi S, no cases of heat stroke have been reported so far. “The situation in Ernakulam is under control. We have got instructions from the State Health Department and instrictions have been passed on to the Primary Health Centres in the district which are equipped to handle it,” said the ADMO.

Water crisis

The district is currently reeling under acute water scarcity, despite it receiving excess rainfall last year. As per the report prepared by the Office of Deputy Director of Panchayat, 37 panchayats in the district are facing acute drinking water shortage. Grama panchayats mainly located on the outskirts of the city are suffering. They include Alangadu, Kottappadi, Kottuvalli, Mazhuvannur, Udayamperoor, Eroor and Keezhmadu panchayats.

According to Mohammed Shahi, executive engineer, Kerala Water Authority, the situation in Ernakulam is heavily dependent on the water level in the Periyar and Moovattupuzha.“Kerala Water Authority depends on these water sources. Though things are controllable at the moment, a spike in temperature may lead to drought and water scarcity. If reports are to be believed, already a drought set in and this may affect the water level in Periyar,” he added.

Symptoms of heat-related illness

● Increase in body temperature

● Headache, dizziness

● Muscle cramps

● Body pain

● Discoloration of urine

● Change in skin colour

● Palpitation

● Seizures

● Loss of consciousness

Treatment

● Immediate intervention to bring down the body temperature of the affected person

● Remove or loosen clothing

● Place ice packs behind the neck, thigh and the armpits

● Provide cold beverages to the affected person

● Immediate medical attention

Groups at risk

● High-risk groups vulnerable to sunstroke and sunburn

● Kids below four years and elderly above 70 years

● People with underlying health issues

● Patients with liver and kidney ailments

● Diabetes and BP patients

● Outdoor workers

● Obese and underweight people

Tips for self-protection

● Avoid strenuous work in the outdoors from 11am to 3pm Wear loose, light-coloured cotton clothes

● Drink a minimum of 12 glasses of water

● Keep windows and doors open to ensure cross ventilation

● Mini aquarium and indoor plants will help minimise humidity

● Avoid the consumption of red meat, which will spike internal body temperature

● Avoid intake of carbonated and caffeine drinks

The Albedo Effect

● In areas with lots of buildings and people, the effect of albedo can contribute to a phenomenon known as an urban heat island, which is a region whose average temperature is higher than surrounding rural areas.

● In Kochi with more tarred surface and concrete/glass buildings, the albedo effect can cause a higher temperature than in suburbs.

● Meteorologists say Kerala encountered the hottest January in 140 years and the situation won’t be different in February.

● The IMD has issued an alert that the maximum temperature will remain 2 to 4 degree Celsius above normal for a couple of days.