Plans to elevate Kalamassery Medical College Hosp as ‘Centre of Excellence’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Kalamassery, is presently the cynosure of all eyes for its adept and efficient handling of suspected COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) infections through its state-of-the-art isolation ward, the largest in the state. Yet, lack of infrastructure development and shortage of funds have more often than not prevented the medical institution from meeting the needs of its patients.

In this backdrop, a meeting was convened by the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement on Wednesday here with the aim to elevate the hospital as a ‘Centre of Excellence’.

Multiple issues plaguing the hospital, from insufficient number of beds to lack of super-speciality departments and surgeons, were discussed. Long-term and short-term development plans for the hospital were also discussed at the meeting which was attended by around 50 medical officials and public representatives.

Members of the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement said the hospital is struggling to provide facilities for the 1,500-2,000 out-patients who visit the institution everyday and forced to refer a large percentage of them to other hospitals due to non-availability of specialist equipment and infrastructure.

“The hospital lacks a lot of facilities. Patient care is compromised when this happens,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member.

Dr Thomas Mathew, principal of the medical college who took part in the meeting, told TNIE that the government was giving top priority to the institution. “Already, `400 crore was spent to build a multi-speciality block near the medical college. Though we have some glitches in functioning, people should understand that it is not an easy task to elevate the medical college which was started by private individuals with 100 seats,” he said.