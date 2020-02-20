Home Cities Kochi

Plans to elevate Kalamassery Medical College Hosp as ‘Centre of Excellence’

In this backdrop, a meeting was convened by the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement on Wednesday here with the aim to elevate the hospital as a ‘Centre of Excellence’.

Published: 20th February 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH), Kalamassery, is presently the cynosure of all eyes for its adept and efficient handling of suspected COVID-19 (coronavirus disease) infections through its state-of-the-art isolation ward, the largest in the state. Yet, lack of infrastructure development and shortage of funds have more often than not prevented the medical institution from meeting the needs of its patients.

In this backdrop, a meeting was convened by the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement on Wednesday here with the aim to elevate the hospital as a ‘Centre of Excellence’.

Multiple issues plaguing the hospital, from insufficient number of beds to lack of super-speciality departments and surgeons, were discussed. Long-term and short-term development plans for the hospital were also discussed at the meeting which was attended by around 50 medical officials and public representatives.

Members of the Justice Krishna Iyer Movement said the hospital is struggling to provide facilities for the 1,500-2,000 out-patients who visit the institution everyday and forced to refer a large percentage of them to other hospitals due to non-availability of specialist equipment and infrastructure.

“The hospital lacks a lot of facilities. Patient care is compromised when this happens,” said Dr Sanil Kumar, a member.  

Dr Thomas Mathew, principal of the medical college who took part in the meeting, told TNIE that the government was giving top priority to the institution.  “Already, `400 crore was spent to build a multi-speciality block near the medical college. Though we have some glitches in functioning, people should understand that it is not an easy task to elevate the medical college which was started by private individuals with 100 seats,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
Check out the squads for the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia that is set to kickstart on February 21. While Group A consists of Australia, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Group B consists of England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies an
Women's T20 World Cup 2020: Check out the complete squads of all 10 teams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp