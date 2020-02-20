Raids continue as roadside vendors do brisk business

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dilshad (name changed) is deeply engrossed in his activity; with the airs of a performer, he swiftly slices lemons and pineapples, adds them to a concoction with green chillies, basil seeds, ice and shakes it furiously.

As more customers throng the shop, he seems to have acquired extra confidence. He is one among the many working to cool Kochiites this summer at the bevvy of shops that have mushroomed at the Juice Street, near the High Court Junction.

Come summer and chilled drinks are both in-demand and under the scanner. With susceptible ingredients, especially ice, contaminated water and unwashed fruits, these drinks are highly likely to be the source of various waterborne diseases including hepatitis, cholera, diarrhoea and jaundice. While such drinks may provide temporary relief, it is wise to stay away from roadside stalls and stick to water, say experts.

Vigilant about the possibilities of diseases, Sebastian Nellissery, who owns a juice shop at the street, said that food safety officials had checked on them last month. “Water and ice, which we make here itself in the ice machine, was inspected last month and found to be pure. My employees were asked to submit health cards by the food safety officials which they are yet to do,” he said.

Another employer, Malik (name changed), said that rotten fruits were disposed of in time, while fresh fruits are washed. “Fruit slices, such as pineapples are soaked in water to remove impurities and prevent them from browning,” he said.

Regardless of the season, inspections are being conducted regularly, according to Jacob Thomas, assistant commissioner of Food Safety. “Special squads have been deployed to ensure that the directive is followed. Random inspections are conducted, even at night. Of late, we haven’t found such violations in juice stalls,” he said.