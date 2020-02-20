Home Cities Kochi

Thief breaks into colonel’s home, leaves after writing apology note

A burglar withdrew from a theft attempt in guilt and scribbled apologies on the wall after finding that he broke into the house of a former military officer.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A burglar withdrew from a theft attempt in guilt and scribbled apologies on the wall after finding that he broke into the house of a former military officer. The incident took place at 1 am on Tuesday in Thiruvankulam. He had earlier broken into three shops near the house. The house belongs to Issac Mani, who is settled with his family in Bahrain.

Hill Station SI Biju K R said Issac and family were last here in December. The house stands on a four-acre plot. The police officials were informed about the theft attempt by a person deployed to clean the premises of the house.“The thief broke into the house and consumed alcohol from one of the liquor bottles there and saw the colonel’s military cap in the room,” said Biju.

Then he scribbled an apology on the wall with a marker saying, “I realised it was a military officer’s residence only when I saw the cap. If I had known it, I wouldn’t have broken into the house.” Nothing was stolen. However, the Hill Station police have registered a case.

“He may have written it to mislead us. Only one person was involved in the act, but his face isn’t clear from the CCTV visuals. There were no valuables in the house. We have recorded his fingerprint and the dog squad also ran a check at the house. We believe he’s a professional burglar as the lock of the house was opened without damaging it,” added Biju.

