Action against 67 modified bikes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Perumbavoor Sub-Regional Transport Office on Wednesday seized 67 motorcycles fitted with modified silencers during its drive held under operation ‘Stop Thunder’.The drive was launched after it came to light that several riders were altering the silencer of their bullet motorcycles, causing the vehicles to emit a deafening sound and release huge quantities of carbon monoxide into the atmosphere.

The vehicles were released after the owner fitted the original silencer. They were also fined Rs 5,000.