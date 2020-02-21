Home Cities Kochi

Aluva all set for Sivarathri celebrations

Traffic restrictions will be in place at Aluva from 4 pm on Friday to 2am on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aluva Manappuram is all decked up to host the Sivarathri festival on Friday. As part of ensuring law and order and avoiding any untoward incidents during the rush of pilgrims, the Ernakulam rural police have made elaborate arrangements.

According to the police, 1,500 policemen, 200 women civil police officers, 164 SIs and assistant SIs, 30 CIs and 10 DySPs have been deployed on Tuesday and Wednesday under the supervision of Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthik and Aluva DySP G Venu. A round-the-clock police control room will function at the Manappuram from Friday. Emergency services, including ambulance under medical officers, are available at the Manappuram.

On the day of the festival, no ferry service is allowed to cross the river.

Other regulations
Street vendors not to be allowed within 50m of temple
Municipality area declared begging-free zone from Thursday
A police party to be deployed for managing the crowd at Aluva railway station
CCTV cameras installed to track movement of anti-social elements
Liquor sale, consumption prohibited in Aluva town on Friday and Saturday

