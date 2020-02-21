Home Cities Kochi

It is time to rethink the concept of growth, says chief secretary

They know that 80 percent of the pollution is due to hydrocarbons. Yet, they have not taken steps to find alternative forms of energy.

Published: 21st February 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Tom Jose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chief secretary Tom Jose on Thursday bemoaned the unbridled growth led by professional managers, saying they were more concerned about the bottom line and cared less about the environment impact.“Organisations are only concerned about the bottom line. The more money you make, the more successful you are thought to be,” Jose said. He was speaking at the valedictory session of the 39th annual national convention of the Kerala Management Association.

“Some time ago, the World Bank came up with a formula that, rather than GDP, the markers for success for any country should be decent living standards for common people, access to healthcare, information and education. However, these did not find favour with professional managers,” he said.

Jose said while coming to Kochi on a train from Thiruvananthapuram, he could see “an endless trail of plastic packets, bottles, food packages and all kinds of garbage beside the tracks.” “This is the visible effect of progress. This is the visible impact of a higher GDP which we are all hankering after,” he said.
Now, plastic has reached the belly of fishes, inside birds, and at the bottom of the Mariana Trench, he said. “We have brought this upon ourselves,” he said. Jose said professor Peter H Kahn Jr of Washington University had come up with another concept to be considered as the right model of development.
“He said development should include, apart from human beings, animals, trees, rivers, water bodies, landscapes,” said Jose.

“Sadly, the idea never received serious attention as the biggest polluting agencies, the oil companies, are also the most powerful. They know that 80 percent of the pollution is due to hydrocarbons. Yet, they have not taken steps to find alternative forms of energy. And finding other means is the urgent need of the hour,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with PM Narendra Modi during the 'Howdy Modi' event. (File | AP)
PM Modi to take up H1B visa, civil nuke ties with President Trump
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the masterpiece 
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha. (File photo| PTI)
Veteran left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha retires from international cricket
Youths feeding cake to the bull 'Raja' bull . (Photo | EPS)
Belagavi farmers cut cake and celebrate birthday of lucky bull 'friend' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
Wrist spinner Poonam Yadav returned with a four-wicket haul as India outwitted Australia by 17 runs in the opening match to make a resounding start to the Women's T20 World Cup. (Photo | AP)
India upset Australia by 17 runs in Women's T20 World Cup opener
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp